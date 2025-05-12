Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor Strike a Shady Deal with Phyllis to Take Down Billy?

On The Young and the Restless episode airing Monday, May 12, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) is ready to play dirty. With revenge on her mind, she sets her sights on forming an unlikely alliance with none other than Victor Newman (Eric Braeden)—and her target is crystal clear: Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) caught in the crossfire.

Fans will remember Phyllis’ recent heated exchange with Billy and Sally, where ominous threats hinted at her brewing plans for retaliation. While Billy brushed her off, Sally sensed the danger more clearly—and for good reason. Phyllis blames Billy for ousting her from Abbott Communications and resents Sally for stepping into her former role.

Now, Phyllis appears ready to team up with Victor Newman, despite their complicated history. The two will meet in the jazz lounge, where Phyllis dangles an enticing piece of information—something she claims could help Victor protect his interests and simultaneously bring down Billy. But she’s not giving it up for free.

In true Phyllis fashion, she demands something in return, potentially a position at Newman Media or a strategic post for her son Daniel. Her intel, she promises, could give Victor the upper hand in a battle against Billy and Aristotle Dumas—especially with trouble brewing at Chancellor-Winters.

Victor is intrigued but cautious. He must weigh the value of Phyllis’ mystery tip against the unpredictability of aligning with her.

As Phyllis pushes for a high-stakes deal, Sally and Billy may begin to sense the storm approaching. If they catch wind of Phyllis cozying up to Victor, tensions could skyrocket. Will Victor take the bait and form a risky alliance—or will he decide Phyllis is too dangerous to trust? Stay tuned, because this power play is just getting started.