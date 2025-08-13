Zoe Kravitz Recalls Her Wild Stay at Taylor Swift’s Home Amid LA Wildfires, Reveals Her Mother’s Pet Snake Was Let Loose

Zoë Kravitz opened up about her chaotic stay at Taylor Swift’s house. The actress-director moved in at the musician’s residence with her mom, amid the LA wildfires. The actress made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she revealed that she was a guest at Swift’s house for two weeks with her mother, Lisa Bonet. The latter also got her pet snake along with her, which almost got lost during the messy times.

Kravitz and Swift have been good friends for many years. The duo got closer after they spent a lot of time together during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blink Twice director also attended the musician’s Eras Tour concert during one of her London shows.

Zoë Kravitz reflects on her stay at Taylor Swift’s home

While sitting down for a conversation with Seth Meyers, the actress shared that Taylor has a pretty house, which should be preserved and taken care of. Kravitz revealed that she wanted to be the kind of guest who stays and leaves without bothering anyone. However, her mom’s pet snake had other plans.

The Big Little Lies star stated, “It was the last day; I was gonna leave [for work]; my mom was actually going to stay longer … and I was saying to my mom, ‘I really want to be a good houseguest … I don't want her to even know we were here.’”

Kravitz added that as she started to pack up her things, her mom called for her help, stating she wanted help. “She goes … ‘I'm in a little bit of a pickle; can you come upstairs’ … and she's [in] the bathroom, and she's like crouched in the corner in this weird way,” explained the filmmaker.

Recalling the details, the movie star shared, “She's like, ‘so I was washing my face and I had Orpheus (the snake’s name) and I just put her down for a second, closed the door and she found this little hole in the corner.’”

She hilariously revealed that her mother’s pet snake was lost after it entered a small hole. This led to the actress pulling out drawers, taking a tile out, and scratching the walls due to a panic situation.

Finally, the actress called Swift and said, “‘Hey … I wanted to talk to you about something.’” The musician, who already knew about her house being a mess, quipped. Kravitz recalled, “And she was like, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in the house and destroyed my bathroom?’”

On the work front, Zoë Kravitz is set to appear in Caught Stealing.

