INTERVIEW: Rumy Jafry on Chehre and switching gears from comedy to thriller: ‘Had the urge to reinvent’

Rumy Jafry is one name that has often been associated with comedies in the Hindi film industry. And why not, after all he has been the writer of films like Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Hero No.1, Biwi No.1, Mr. Aur Mrs. Khiladi among many more. His two directorial movies – God Tussi Great Ho and Life Partner – were also inclined towards the comic space. However, he surprised everyone by deciding to shift gears with the recently released Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre.

“I wrote many hits in the comic space, which also won me a lot of respect. But then, I had the urge to explore another genre to reinvent myself. I wanted to prove that I am capable of something apart from comedy. I decided on thriller because the genre allows one to prove his direction skills – from shot division to lighting, sound and performances. I took it as a challenge,” Rumy shares, adding further that Amitabh Bachchan supported his decision to switch gears.

“Though we didn’t work together after God Tussi Great Ho, we were constantly in touch. We used to exchange poetries. All my well wishers were asking me to direct a comedy, but Amit Ji said, ‘I have faith in your talent, go ahead and make whatever you want to.’ Without his support, Chehre would not have seen the light of day,” Rumy informs, adding further that the legendary actor didn’t charge a single penny for acting in the film. “In=fact, he even paid for all his expenses.”

I would want to direct Amitabh Bachchan in all my films. Salman (Khan) is a great friend too, and I want to work with him as well. I will approach him only when I have a subject that justifies his presence. Rumy Jafry

Rumy was away from showbiz for over 7 years before finally getting a chance to make Chehre with Big B and Emraan. He insists that he had lots of offers to write and direct a comedy, however, he turned them down. Does he regret the decision now? “I don’t regret anything in my life. My wife was always stressed around the release of my films, but I was never affected by success or failure. I never cared about the collections, my job is to write and I concentrate on that. I am excited by the subject and not the collections.”

So what next for Rumy? He answers, “I have three to four stories with me. Two of them are in the period set up. One story starts in 1957 and ends in 2001, whereas the other one is a journey from 1930 to 1965. I am in no hurry to start my films. It’s all work in progress at the moment.” Ask him about the actor’s he wants to work with in the near future and he replies, “I would want to direct Amitabh Bachchan in all my films. Salman (Khan) is a great friend too, and I want to work with him as well. I will approach him only when I have a subject that justifies his presence. I don’t want to go and work with him just for the sake of. I also want to direct Shah Rukh once. I have written two films for him – Anjaam and Chalte Chalte. I loved Irrfan (Khan), but sadly, he is no more.”

