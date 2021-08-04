INTERVIEW: Vidya Balan on OTT stars, overdose of biopics: ‘Just inspiring story or personality is not enough’

Vidya Balan was among the first to feature in a biopic with the 2011 film, The Dirty Picture, which was based on the life of Silk Smitha. A decade since then and Bollywood is churning out biopics at a regular interval to the extent that many in the industry believe the biopics are reaching a saturation point. Vidya Balan however believes that every well-made biopic will work at the box-office.

“Not every biopic is impactful or well made. I have been offered so many biopics, but I decided on doing very few. Sometimes, it’s an inspiring story but not dramatic or cinematic enough. A biopic needs all the elements to be interesting. At times, it is great to read about somebody but you don’t see it as a celluloid experience. There is an explosion of biopics but not every biopic is going to be watched. Only good ones will work and there has to be something unique that differentiates a biopic from the other ones,” Vidya explains.

She further adds, “The structure of biopics is pretty much the same for everything and it can get boring after a while. Just an inspiring story or personality is not enough for a biopic, it has to be told in a unique manner. There could be 100s of them, but only a few will make the cut.” The actress, whose short film, Natkhat, recently premiered on Voot, believes that we aren’t far away from the concept of OTT stardom. “There will be OTT stars too. People are doing so much work to build their star status and credibility. Content has emerged a star in recent times, but one can’t do away with the fact that we enjoy watching certain actors and they will always be stars. And that’s great.”

Vidya will be reuniting with her Tumhari Sulu director, Suresh Triveni soon, which is said to be a quirky comedy drama. “Hopefully, we will be able to start shooting soon,” she signs off. Watch the complete video interview of Vidya Balan below:

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani & Mahaveer Jain to launch new film shooting policy in Kashmir tomorrow