100% Natural Real Face Washes from Brillare is a new, healthier way to face wash!

When we think of facial care and deep cleansing, the first thing that comes to mind is a chemical-free, non-allergen, non-toxic, and essentially preservative-free face wash. Let’s admit that choosing a face wash is the first and foremost step in skincare regime and which is why it should not be compromised. Finding a face wash that is not only gentle but also effective against pollutants, dirt, and excess sebum could really be a daunting task, especially when there are hundreds of products out there in the market. So, what really is the best way to choose a non-chemical face wash that does both the tasks? Fret not because we have got you covered! Allow us to explain how to pick the right kind of facewash.

For instance, if you are using a plant-based facewash, the first thing you should know about is the ingredients and the amount of those ingredients used in making it. If your facewash says that it has a “large” amount of neem in it but it also contains water and chemicals, it is most likely that water and chemicals present in it make up for almost 95% of the product. A lot of brands that claim to be rich in natural-based ingredients are actually loaded with chemicals and water, because chemicals are cheap and water is available at a negligible cost! As odd as it may sound but you might actually be washing your face with regular water and chemicals only!

Fortunately, there are still a few brands that rule out this practice and instead use ‘zero dilution’ products to provide the best results to their consumers. And do have one such brand in the market that we personally trust our skincare with!

Brillare, one of the trusted brand names when it comes to skincare, has actually put the theory of “zero dilution” into practice and has rolled out a series of natural products that are way safer and better than “diluted cosmetics”. But what is zero dilution? Well, it is a process where only natural ingredients are used in making beauty and skincare products. That means all the chemicals, water, and preservatives are completely absent. And why is it so important to ditch the chemical-loaded and highly water-based cosmetics? The answer is pretty obvious- such diluted products with no natural ingredients would fail to provide the desired and efficacious results for skin or hair!

While we love almost all the products from Brillare, it is their range of natural facewashes that remains our favorite! Available in the form of powder, the face washes are chemical-free, free from water and contain only natural and organic ingredients such as neem, orange and rose.

Known to be made with a generous 75% raw neem leaf powder and a 25% all-natural base, it is safe to say that Real Neem Face Wash is a one hundred percent chemical-free face wash that leaves the skin purified and clean! If you are someone with oily skin, this one is a best bet for you.

We also think that in order to get the natural-looking skin glow, our skin should rely on a natural face wash. And Real Vitamin C Face Wash is our best answer for a glowing skin! It is made from raw orange powder and is proven to be five times more powerful than any ordinary orange face wash. The reason is that it contains guaranteed 5% stable vitamin C with 70% raw orange and 25% of all-natural ingredients. No kidding, right?

As gentle as rose petals on the skin, Real Rose Face Wash is created from raw rose petal powder and helps in achieving rejuvenated, younger-looking skin. Packed with highly nutritious ingredients that are food for the skin, it contains a good 70% rose petal powder and 30% all-natural base.

Treat your skin woes with these gentle, non-chemical, and toxin-free skincare products from Brillare. Visit the website to shop now!