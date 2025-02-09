Bada Naam Karenge Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read before watching Sooraj Barjatya's OTT debut series starring Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar

After taking over the big screens with some of his hit movies, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya ventured into the digital space with Bada Naam Karenge. The drama series stars Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar in key roles and premiered on Sony LIV on February 7, 2025. If you're considering binge-watching the show, you must consider reading these tweets from X (formerly Twitter) users. Check them out below:

The viewers have been eagerly waiting to see what Sooraj Barjatya created with his debut OTT series, Bada Naam Karenge. Soon after watching it, some went on X (formerly Twitter) and shared their reviews of the same.

In her review of the show, a user penned, "Just finished watching #BadaNaamKarenge & I'm in awe! @ayesha_kaduskar & #RitikGhanshani performances are simply outstanding, & entire team! The show beautifully portrays the clash and blend of traditions with modern values, capturing the whirlwind of emotions perfectly. (1)"

Another viewer wrote, “Watching #BadaNaamKarenge with parents is a cute experience with Maa's non stop commentary.”

According to a third, “#BadaNaamKarenge is such a beautiful & feel-good series. After so longg I loved a series so much.....the sooraj barjatya touch felt like I was back in childhood watching hum saath saath hain! & the music is also so soothing.”

A fourth stated that it's good to see Ayesha Kaduskar back on screens. "Ayesha looked so beautiful throughout the series. It's so good to have her back on our screens #AyeshaKaduskar #BadaNaamKarenge," the user noted.

Among them was a user who penned in his review of Bada Naam Karenge, "Watched 4 eps of #BadaNaamKarenge and its basically a story of two indian kids who made up chain of lies in order to avoid disappointment from their respective 'indian parents' but as usual ended up getting guilty. (nothing gets more realistic than this)."

Helmed by Palash Vaswani, the series follows the story of a Gen Z couple, Rishabh and Surbhi (played by Ritik Ghanshani and Ayesha Kaduskar). Backed by Rajshri Films, it also features Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, and Anjana Sukhani in supporting roles.

