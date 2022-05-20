Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee pours love on Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani, calls them 'do anmol ratan'

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee and bankrolled by T-Series is off to a flying start at the box office. The numbers coming in from various circuits suggest a career-best opening for Kartik Aaryan and the biggest Hindi language opener of the year. The good opening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has come as a much-needed respite for the ailing Bollywood industry which has had the going tough ever since the Covid-19 pandemic.



A happy Anees Bazmee took to Instagram as he penned a heartfelt note for his “do anmol ratan” Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan on the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he mentioned how much he would miss seeing them. He mentioned how it felt like an end of an era and concluded by wishing them all the very best for their future endeavors. He wrote, "Mere do anmol ratan! How i am gonna miss them now after almost daily meeting them for 3 years! Feels like an end of an era! Here’s to new beginnings and much more."

Have a look at special post for Kartik and Kiara:

Work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 started before the pandemic and the shoot had to be halted indefinitely because of the lockdown. The makers held onto their film and finally, the film is getting the love of the audience. The good opening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has come as a breath of fresh air for director Anees Bazmee after a dull run at the ticket window with underperformers like Mubarakan and Pagalpanti. It will act as a great confidence booster since it restores his faith in his art. It also reaffirms the crowd pulling potential of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, who are now bankable stars in their own right.

Kartik and Kiara's upcoming projects

Both Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are occupied with a lot of work. Their movie slates are full. Kartik Aaryan’s movie slate includes Freddy directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Captain India with Hansal Mehta, Satyanarayan Ki Katha with Sameer Vidwans, and Shehzada with Rohit Dhawan. Kiara Advani’s upcoming films include Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Govinda Mera Naam with Vicky Kaushal, and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

Also Read|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Review: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer has the thrills and chills