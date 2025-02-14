Bollywood Newswrap, February 14: Ananya Panday sends birthday love to rumored BF Walker Blanco; Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee get married on Valentine’s Day; more

February 14, 2025, was not just Valentine's Day. It was a day full of several big updates from the Hindi film industry. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday showered birthday love on her rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco. B-town lovers Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee got married. If you missed all these major updates, then here's a quick wrap!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of February 14, 2025:

1. Ananya Panday sends birthday love to rumored BF Walker Blanco

Ananya Panday's rumored BF, Walker Blanco, celebrated his birthday on February 14, 2025. On his special day, the Bollywood diva took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of him. The Call Me Bae actress penned, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @walker_blanco (crocodile emoji)."

2. Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee got married on Valentine's Day

After being engaged for a while, B-town lovers Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee finally got married on Valentine's Day 2025. Soon after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, the actors made their first public appearance as husband and wife. The Sikandar actor also took the opportunity to shower his wife with immense love in the presence of paparazzi.

3. Priyanka Chopra showers kisses on ‘bhabhi’ Neelam Upadhyaya

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘bhabhi’ Neelam Upadhyaya recently dropped some unseen pictures from her Haldi ceremony. One of the images from the photo album shows the global sensation showering the bride with kisses. For the pre-wedding event, PeeCee looked stunning in a yellow Indian outfit.

4. Saif Ali Khan resumes work on Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins post-attack

Weeks after being attacked at his Bandra residence, Saif Ali Khan has finally resumed working on his upcoming projects. On February 14, 2025, the Omkara actor was spotted exiting a dubbing studio in Mumbai for his Netflix film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.

5. Sahil Khan tied the knot with Milena Aleksandra at Burj Khalifa

Another couple who sealed the deal on this lovely day were Sahil Khan and Milena Aleksandra. The Style actor decided to go all out on his wedding day by saying ‘I do’ at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

