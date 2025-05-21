Was Ananya Panday’s on-screen husband Vihaan Samat gay in Call Me Bae? The Royals actor addresses rumors

Vihaan Samat has been making waves in the OTT space with projects like Call Me Bae, CTRL, and more recently The Royals. He played the role of Ananya Panday’s husband in the comedy-drama series Call Me Bae. The actor recently addressed the rumors of his character being gay.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Vihaan Samat was asked about the fan theories that said his character was attracted to Ananya Panday’s onscreen brother in Call Me Bae. In response, he said he didn’t understand those theories and found them random. He mentioned that the cast, including himself, was a bit confused by them and thought they were funny. “Whatever draws in the views, I guess,” he stated.

However, Vihaan added, “But I think Agastya is a very straight man. I would assume he's the kind of character that would assert his masculinity in a lot of ways, probably (laughs).”

Call Me Bae ended on a cliffhanger with Vihaan’s character Agastya coming back to Bae to win her heart back. It will be interesting to see how their story goes ahead in the second season. The cast of the show also includes Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Varun Sood, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The first season can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, in the recently released The Royals, Vihaan Samat portrays the character of Rajkumar Digvijay Singh, aka Diggy. Acknowledging the audience’s love in an Instagram post, the actor shared, “Thank you for your kind words and reviews for Rajkumar Digvijay Singh. It’s been a long journey from being cast to you all watching it and I’m glad Diggy could bring some light into your lives during these trying times.”

The Royals premiered on Netflix on May 9, 2025. Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar star in the lead. Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny are also part of the cast.

