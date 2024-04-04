Diljit Dosanjh on being linked to Illuminati; 'aise easy pata chal jaaye to gh*nte ki secret society hai?'

Several Bollywood and international stars have been alleged of being linked to a controversial secret society named Illuminati and Diljit Dosanjh is among them. Sometimes back a picture of Diljit went viral in which he can be seen posing in a certain way which is linked to the said society. The singer and actor has now opened up about the truth behind the allegations in detail.

Diljit Dosanjh on the allegations of being linked to Illuminati

During an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia, Diljit Dosanjh spoke about the controversial picture in his signature style. The Amar Singh Chamkila actor said, "Woh jo tha woh crown chakra or third eye ki baat thi. Woh Illuminati ki baat nahi thi. Agar aap samajh rahe ho ki main kisi aisi sanstha ka hissa hoon jo bahut hi secret hai toh feeling toh badi achi hai ke kisi secret society ka main bhi part ho sakta hoon. Mere ko to Illuminati likhna na aaye. Mujhe nahi pata kya hai" (That was about crown chakra and third eye, it wasn't about Illuminati. If you think I am a part of a secret society, it gives me a great feeling that even I can be a part of a secret society. I don't even know how to write Illuminati. I am not aware of it). He jokingly said.

Diljit went on to say that, in addition to what he had already mentioned, we should consider the possibility that the Illuminati might actually be good. He clarified that it's hard to determine whether they are good or bad, or if they even exist at all.

"Aur je aise easy pata chal jaaye to gh*nte ki secret society hai? Matlab jinki baat hi secret nahi rahi woh gh*nte ki society hai." (And if you can learn so easily about a secret society and there's nothing secret about them then how come it's a secret?) he concluded on a funny note.

Diljit Dosanjh's work front

Diljit Dosanjh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is a biopic of the Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur who were assassinated at a young age. Also starring Parineeti Chopra the film will release on Netflix on April 12, 2024.

He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's comic caper Detective Sherdil. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ali shared that the film is currently in the final stage of post-production and will be released soon.

Diljit has also signed Boney Kapoor's much-awaited production No Entry 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial will have him in a double role along with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor.

