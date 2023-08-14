EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 to be screened in wee hours in Bangalore on Independence Day

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 was released in theatres on August 11 and since then, it has been performing well at the box office. Before it was released, the film was battling several controversies. Interestingly, the Amit Rai directorial has been only impressing the audience ever since it was released. Amid enjoying massive fan frenzy across the country, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the new show timings of OMG 2 in Banglore have been added specially for Independence Day.

Details about Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2's new show timings revealed

Despite locking horns with Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma's Gadar 2, the Akshay starrer has managed to attract cinema lovers and strike the right chord with its power-packed content. The advance booking of OMG 2 only proves that content is king. Now, a source has revealed that the film will be screened in Banglore tonight at 2 am and in the morning at 7 am on the occasion of Independence Day. The positive word of mouth has helped the film grow and how at the box office despite getting an A certificate from the CBFC.

Akshay Kumar reacts to OMG 2 getting A certificate

After the film was released, Akshay was seen visiting a theatre and meeting his fans. In the viral video, he was seen interacting with his fans. While speaking, he took a dig at CBFC for giving an A certificate to the film. OMG 2 has explored the taboo subject of sex education, and its incorporation into the school curriculum. Akshay Kumar said, "Kamaal ki baat bataun, pehli adult film hai jo teenagers ke liye bani hai (The funny thing is that this is the first adult film which is made for teenagers). The film should be screened in the schools." The audience was also seen agreeing with him.

OMG 2 is a sequel to Akshay and Paresh Rawal's hit film, OMG. The first installment also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri, Govind Namdev and others. It was directed by Umesh Shukla.

