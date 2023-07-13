EXCLUSIVE: Bawaal actress Janhvi Kapoor reveals dealing with mother Sridevi's demise was 'biggest war' of her life

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the finest talented young actresses in the entertainment industry. Debuting in 2018 with the Shashank Khaitan-directed romance Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, the actress continues to amaze her fans and followers with her captivating acting skills. The actress is currently gearing up for the upcoming Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Ahead of its release, Janhvi Kapoor along with Varun and Nitesh Tiwari sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and opened up about the soon-to-be-released Bawaal, their biggest wars, and upcoming films. During the interview, Janhvi Kapoor revealed her biggest war and it has a connection with her mother, the late actress Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals dealing Sridevi's demise was 'biggest war' of her life

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor was asked what was the biggest war of her journey. While answering the question, the actress looked a bit sad as she revealed that dealing with her mother Sridevi's demise was a tough phase in her life.

Reacting to the question, Janhvi said, "I think definitely when I lost mom. I was shooting for Dhadak and dealing with her loss was quite tough." She also added, "Somehow finding the will to keep working and a way to deal with all of these things happening in our lives was tough. Figuring that out was definitely the biggest war in my life."

Check out the full interview:

About Bawaal, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial is set to depict the story of Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan) who enjoys the fake image that he has created in the small town. But to embark on a World War II journey to Europe, Ajay is forced to take along his newly-married wife, Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor), with whom he has an on-off relationship.

Bawaal will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video India on July 21.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in black bodycon dress; rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya is all heart