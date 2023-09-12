EXCLUSIVE: Is Jawan 2 on cards? Sanya Malhotra says THIS about sequel to Shah Rukh Khan movie

Sanya Malhotra is currently basking in the massive success of her recent release Jawan. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has her playing the role of Dr. Eeram. Malhotra, who is enjoying the success of her movie, frequently posts about the audience's reaction in the theatres.

Sanya Malhotra shares her thoughts on Jawan 2

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Malhotra was asked if there is an extended cut of Jawan. She revealed that this was the second time somebody had asked her about it. The Jawan actress added, "And that shows how much people love the film and are invested in all of us." Malhotra continued, "I would, as an audience, like to see an extended version as well and I hope they come out of it." Sanya then spilled some beans on Jawan's sequel. And, she said, "If not that, I hope they make Jawan 2 and cast me in it.".

Check out the interview:

Sanya Malhotra manifested working with Shah Rukh Khan

On the day of Jawan's release, the actress took to Instagram to share a video in which she is seen posing like SRK in a stadium. The video was shot by Nitesh Tiwari and was from the time when she was shooting for Dangal. It is complemented by the song Mitwa from SRK's Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

She captioned it, "Itni shiddat se maine ye manifest kiya hai, ki har zarre ne ye fulfil karne ki saazish ki hai.Kehte hain ki agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai."

Meanwhile, Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar, in his Bollywood debut and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Upon release, the film met with warm reviews and received the biggest box-office opening for a Bollywood film, making history.

