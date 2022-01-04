Exclusive: Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother suffers a heart stroke in Bahrain

The year 2022 doesn’t seem to have started on a good note for Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. A source has exclusively told Pinkvilla that the Bhoot Police actress’ mother Kim Fernandez has suffered a heart stroke in Bahrain. To note, Jacqueline parents have been residing in Bahrain for a couple of years now and our sources stated that Kim was rushed to the hospital there soon after the stroke. She is currently under medical supervision and further details about her health are still awaited.