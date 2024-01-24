EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi will do THIS if he gets chance to be Prime Minister for a day

Pankaj Tripathi is a highly skilled actor in Bollywood. Currently, he is preparing for the launch of his eagerly awaited biographical drama, Main Atal Hoon, and has been actively involved in its promotional activities. Recently, he revealed what he will be doing if he ever gets a chance to be the Prime Minister for a day.

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Pankaj Tripathi was asked if he was made the Prime Minister for a day, then what would he do. The actor responded by saying that the full impact of becoming the Prime Minister would gradually sink in over the day. Figuring out where to start making decisions, understanding the responsibilities, and developing confidence in the role will all unfold with time, eventually signaling that the moment of assuming the position has arrived.

He said, “Sink hone me pura din nikal jaayega ki main Pradhan Mantri ban chuka hoon. Nirnaye kahaan se kuch lenge, ye samajhne mein aur yakeen karne mein, tab tak pata chalega aapka time hogaya hai (It will take the whole day to sink in that I have become the Prime Minister. Decisions, from where to start taking them, understanding and believing in it, until then it will be known that your time has come.)

During an exclusive conversation with us, Pankaj Tripathi was questioned about his thoughts on the term Nepotism. In reply, the actor expressed, “Duniya ke har field mein hoti hai baaki har field ke logon ka interview nahin hota hai isliye mudda nahin banta hai aur again talent talent hota hai, ye bhi zaroori hai koi parivar ka bachcha ho talented bhi ho sakta hai, toh talent se cheez ko maapein (It is prevalent in every field. The issue is not created as people from other fields are not interviewed. A talented kid can also belong to a privileged background, so one should always be judged based on their talent).”

Main Atal Hoon was released earlier this week on January 19 in the theaters and is running successfully.

