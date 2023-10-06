EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor reveals he would fit best in Abbas-Mustan's Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol starrer Baazigar

Shahid Kapoor began his acting journey in the early 2000s and has since become one of the top actors in Bollywood, known for his success. Shahid Kapoor collaborated with renowned director duo Abbas-Mustan in the award winning comedy mystery thriller film titled 36 China Town alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, released in the year 2006. Recently, the actor revealed that out of all the films made by the filmmaker, he would suit well in Baazigar.

Shahid Kapoor reveals he would fit the best in Baazigar

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, on behalf of the renowned director duo Abbas-Mustan, Shahid Kapoor was asked, “Out of the movies which they have made, which one do you feel, you would fit the best in?” and while giving the options, as soon as Shahid heard the name of the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer popular film Baazigar, he said, “I loved Baazigar, that’s it. I love Baazigar.” When informed there are more options, he said, “Option chahiye hi nai na, bro clarity hai mereko. (I don’t need options, bro I have clarity). Baazigar!” WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

Shahid Kapoor opens up on doing Haider for no money

During the same interview, Shahid Kapoor spoke about his film Haider and revealed that it was the “most complex” and “challenging” character that he has ever played. He said, “Every actor who has played Hamlet (on which Haider was based) has said that they never felt like they were able to completely understand the character or completely express everything that the character went through. So I was again one of those people.” The actor mentioned that if given another opportunity, he would give much more effort and commitment this time.

Shahid Kapoor also shared that it's the only movie he worked on without getting paid and recalling his discussion with Vishal Bhardwaj, he said, “They told me that they wanna make this movie and we need five months of your life and we want you to shave your head and go bald but we can't pay you. So I said 'and what makes you think I'll do it?' and Vishal sir looked at me and said, 'coz its Hamlet and I'm making it.” The actor later agreed for his role in the film after realizing that the movie couldn't be made if his fee was too high.

