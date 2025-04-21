Kull OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra starrer royal drama series

Kull - The Legacy of the Raisingghs is an exciting upcoming OTT project. The royal drama series stars Nimrat Kaur, Amol Parashar, Ridhi Dogra, and more. The official teaser has been unveiled, and the release date has been announced. The show is set to arrive very soon. Read on to find out more details about its digital release.

When and Where to Watch Kull

The announcement of the OTT release of Kull was made by its streaming service across social media platforms. The Nimrat Kaur, Amol Parashar, and Ridhi Dogra starrer is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on May 2, 2025. The audience can enjoy all episodes of this thrilling story about a royal family from the comfort of their homes.

Official Teaser and Plot of Kull

The official teaser of Kull - The Legacy of the Raisingghs was released by the makers on April 17, 2025, a few days before the series premiere. The 50-second teaser showcases a royal mansion. The story revolves around the dysfunctional family of the Raisingghs. Nimrat Kaur, Amol Parashar, Ridhi Dogra, and the rest of the cast are seen fighting amongst themselves for power.

The caption of the post read, “Paise aur power ki iss ladai mein kaunse Raisinggh vaaris ki hogi jeet (Which Raisinggh heir will win this battle of money and power)? Hotstar Specials Kull - The Legacy of the Raisingghs, streaming from May 2, only on #JioHotstar.”

Watch the official teaser here!

The official synopsis available on the streaming platform revealed the plot of the show. It read, “A dysfunctional royal family implodes with the death of their diabolical patriarch. Now, the three surviving Raisingghs battle it out for power and kingship.”

Cast and Crew of Kull

Alongside Nimrat Kaur, Amol Parashar, and Ridhi Dogra, the cast of Kull includes Gaurav Arora, Rohhit Tiwari, and Rahul Vohra. The show is directed by Sahir Raza and created by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

