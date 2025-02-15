Guri Dhairya Ki Love Story on OTT: Where to watch upcoming Aspirants spin-off starring Namita Dubey, Shivankit Singh Parihar

After entertaining the audience with the past two seasons, the popular college days web series Aspirants is coming up with an exciting spin-off titled Guri Dhairya Ki Love Story. A while ago, the makers dropped the official poster of the upcoming show, making fans jump in joy. They also announced the platform where the entertainer can be watched online. Check it out!

Where to watch Guri Dhairya Ki Love Story

On February 14, 2025, the makers of the coming-of-age drama web series Aspirants announced a spin-off on the characters of the popular show. Dropping an intriguing poster, they revealed that Guri Dhairya Ki Love Story is all set to release soon on the official YouTube channel of The Viral Fever (TVF).

Guri Dhairya Ki Love Story’s official announcement

Taking to their official Instagram handle, The Viral Fever dropped an exciting bomb fans have been eagerly waiting for. In the poster, actors Namita Dubey and Shivankit Singh Parihar (playing Guri and Dhairya in the show) can be seen sitting on a bench in a park. While they stared away from each other, their expressive faces and eyes did the talking.

In the caption, the team penned, “From friendship to forever! Witness the untold love story of Guri & Dhairya—how they met,and how love found its way. Coming soon on TVF’s YouTube channel!”

Cast and Crew of Guri Dhairya Ki Love Story

The audience fell in love with Gurpreet 'Guri' Singh and Dhairya Singh, the two key characters of Aspirants. Hence, coming up with a spin-off on these characters and digging deep into their stories felt mandatory for the show. For the unknown, Guri (played by Shivankit Singh Parihar) is Abhilash, SK's best friend and Dhairya's husband. On the other hand, Dhairya Singh (played by Namita Dubey) is an NGO worker and Abhilash's ex-girlfriend.

Well, this isn't the first spin-off in the popular web series. Earlier, the makers came up with a spin-off on Sunny Hinduja's character of Sandeep Bhaiya after it got a lot of love and attention in TVF's show. The TV series also starred Naveen Kasturia (as Abhilash Sharma) and Abhilash Thapliyal (as Shwetketu' SK' Jha).

