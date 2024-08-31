Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: When Stree 2 actor claimed he doesn’t resent Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh’s fame: ‘Not here for a quick race...'

Rajkummar Rao is the perfect example of a self-made man. While he is named among one of the most talented actors in B-town, there was a time when he couldn’t pay his school fees. As the Stree 2 star celebrated his birthday today, August 31, we look back at the time when he stated that he is in the industry to stay and isn’t bothered by the stardom of actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

While talking to The Indian Express, the actor was asked if he is ever affected by the fame and stardom that other actors enjoy, even though he has also delivered some commendable performances. Sharing his two cents on it, Rajkummar Rao said he doesn’t see any disadvantage. The Shahid actor mentioned that both Ranbir and Ranveer are senior to him and are stars in their own space.

He mentioned that there are some things that only they can carry off well. Having said that, he doesn’t see any difference in the kind of films he is doing. He added that he doesn’t resent anyone’s fame. “I am not here for a quick race. I am here for a marathon. I want to stay here, die here,” the birthday boy divulged adding that he is here to be known as one of the better actors we have in the industry.

In the same interview, he also recalled getting emotional when he got the National Award for Shahid. Revealing how overwhelmed he was, Rajkummar stated that he wasn’t even expecting it even though he wanted it. Somewhere in his mind, he knew that the Hansal Mehta movie deserved it. Since he wasn’t expecting the coveted award, he wasn’t following the news. But when he came to know about it, tears just rolled down his eyes. It was his friend Suparn Varma who called and confirmed that he won the Best Actor title.

While Rajkummar Rao is busy soaking up all the love and admiration for his performance in Stree 2, he is also busy shooting for his next movie, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Pinkvilla wishes the ace actor a very Happy Birthday!

