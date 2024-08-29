Stree 2's Rajkummar Rao expresses interest in reuniting with wife Patralekhaa again after CityLights; 'I think she's a great talent '

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for more than a decade before they finally tied the knot in November 2021 in Chandigarh. The couple shared the screen for the first time in 2014 in Hansal Mehta’s movie CityLights. While they have been busy with their respective careers, their fans haven’t seen them star together for long. Even Raj desires to work with his wife again.

While talking to IANS, the National Award-winning actor expressed his desire to work with his better half, actress Patralekhaa. Rajkummar Rao told the news agency that hopefully, it will happen soon. “I would love to work with her. I think she's a great talent,” he stated. The Badhaai Do star further heaped praise on his wife and expressed that he is passionate when it comes to her work.

Calling her a ‘very passionate actor’, Rao said that the Wild Wild Punjab actress loves what she does. While he is busy enjoying the box office success of his recently released horror-comedy movie, Stree 2, Patralekhaa is busy promoting her mini-series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. “She's busy with promotions for that. But hopefully, very soon. I would love to work with her,” Raj exclaimed.

During the chat, he also opened up about the love that Stree 2 has been getting ever since it was released theatrically on August 15. The actor stated that even though the Amar Kaushik directorial has taken the internet by storm, that’s not the only thing that matters to him. According to him, what matters is to be part of a good film. Sharing his observation, he also opined that it’s not necessary for every good movie to do well at the box office.

Continuing further, he added that being a part of good stories helps him to grow as an artist. Then, when the entertainer does good business, it’s “of course, a great feeling. There's a lot of gratitude for that,” he concluded. Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, followed by Bhul Chuk Maaf in 2025.

Patralekhaa’s new TV show, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, started streaming on Netflix today, August 29. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Vijay Varma.

