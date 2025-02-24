Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Abhishek Banerjee perform Ganga Aarti and Bhajan at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: WATCH
After taking the holy dip, Katrina Kaif soaked in spiritual energy as she performed Ganga Aarti and Bhajan with Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Abhishek Banerjee at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.
Millions of people from across the country and the globe have reached Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to be part of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. After many B-town celebs, Katrina Kaif also took her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal to soak in the spiritual energy of the auspicious event. They were joined by Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha Thadani, and actor Abhishek Banerjee in performing the Ganga Aarti and attending the evening Bhajan session. Check it out!
Earlier today (February 24, 2025) Katrina Kaif was seen seeking the blessings of Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji with her MIL Veena Kaushal. Soon after, the actress took a dip in the holy Ganges. Now, visuals showcase the Tiger 3 actress enjoying the evening Bhajan session with the Swamiji of Parmarth Niketan. She was joined by actress Raveena Tandon, her daughter Rasha Thadani, and Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee.
In a clip shared by ANI, the celebs can be seen sitting on the ground and soaking in all the spiritual energy while performing the Bhajan. Sharing more details, the news agency wrote, “Mother-daughter duo, actors Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani attend evening bhajan, led by Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati, in Prayagraj. Katrina Kaif and Abhishek Banerjee also attended the gathering.”
Katrina Kaif and others enjoy Bhajan:
Soon after, the official Instagram handle of Parmarth Niketan shared a captivating video of the stars taking part in the Ganga Aarti following the Bhajan. For the spiritual event, Katrina was seen dressed in an orange suit with matching pants. While performing the Aarti, the actress covered her head with a dupatta. Raveena and Rasha Thadani were also dressed in orange-colored attires.
As for Abhishek, he wore a blue kurta and pajama set. In the captions, Parmarth Niketan wrote, “Wonderful to welcome Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif, Ravina Tandon @officialraveenatandon, Abhishek Banerjee @nowitsabhi and Rasha Thadani @rashathadani to Parmarth Niketan @parmarthniketan Mahakumbh Gang Aarti in the presence of HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji @pujyaswamiji and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji @sadhviji.”
Katrina Kaif and others perform Ganga Aarti:
Earlier, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, the Ambani family, and many other celebs went to Prayagraj to take a dip in the Ganges.
Katrina Kaif’s Maha Kumbh visit with her mother-in-law proves she’s the perfect ‘bahurani’; PICS