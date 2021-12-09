Katrina Kaif is the most gorgeous bride and her bridal pictures will take your breath away!

It is finally the big day for Bollywood’s favourite couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal! One of the most-awaited star-studded weddings of the season, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has got us more excited than ever! The wedding has taken place in Rajasthan’s The Six Senses Fort Barwara today, and the celebrations are in full swing for the same. The sangeet ceremony of Vicky and Katrina was celebrated with much fervor on the 7th of December, mehndi celebrations were completed on the 8th of December, and now they are tying the knot in a grand ceremony on the 9th of December i.e., today! According to sources, the couple’s big day has limited guests and media or photography is completely avoided.

Like we all know that the wedding is an extremely private affair and photographs of the ceremony will not be doing any rounds on the social media anytime soon, we can only speculate what the bride and groom will be donning on their special day. While we are clueless about Vicky Kaushal’s outfit, we have enough cues about Katrina’s bridal look. Eager to explore what Kat’s big-day look will be like?

It is already known that Katrina Kaif is the brand ambassador for Kalyan Jewellers and as a part of several campaigns, she has donned an array of bridal looks that complimented her wedding-ready jewelry from the Muhurat collection. So, is it possible that she has just recreated any of her iconic looks from the times gone by? Well, the answer could be highly affirmative!

Since the wedding is a hush-hush affair, it is safe to say that Katrina’s look will be something less extravagant yet more elegant. From a soft-hued lehenga to a dainty embroidered ensemble, Katrina might have picked out a designer collection that would strongly reflect her feminine and graceful side. In order to accessorize her bridal look, we are expecting the actress to opt for heavy bridal jewelry sets like choker, Raani Haar, statement earrings, maang tikka, kaddas, and haath phool to set the mood right. For instance, in one of the pictures with Amitabh Bachchan, she is seen wearing a heavy bridal jewelry set from Kalyan Jewellers’ Muhurat Collection. She is truly the most gorgeous and graceful bride we have ever seen and this picture is proof of it!

Katrina Kaif has rightly embraced Indian culture and all the wedding festivities are being held according to the Hindu traditions. Therefore, the speculations around her bridal look being completely traditional is one huge probability. And if that’s the case, then we think that her statement jewelry will also be a personification of the traditional Indian bride. Given the actress’ love for traditional jewelry and tiered jhumkas that she has opted for from Kalyan Jeweller’s Muhurat collection, we expect to see her redefining the traditional elements with a hint of modernity in them.

