Meet actor related to Bollywood's iconic writer and superstar, debuted with villainous role, later ventured into movie production-direction

Today, we take a look at the life and career trajectory of a Bollywood personality who stepped into the entertainment industry as an actor. But soon, he successfully ventured into direction and even produced many films. He is the son of legendary screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan and the brother of Salman Khan and Sohail Khan. Yes, you guessed it right! We’re talking about Arbaaz Khan.

Born to such legendary parents, Arbaaz Khan always had an inclination towards joining the Bollywood film industry. Following the footsteps of his elder brother Salman Khan, Arbaaz ventured into the acting realm in 1996 with the film Daraar. He was highly lauded for playing the villainous role in the psychological thriller film.

This kick-started his successful run in the industry. Soon, he started in movies like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother, Kuch Naa Kaho, Hulchul, Bhagam Bhag, Fashion, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and many others. He then decided to venture into film production. Through his production company, Arbaaz Khan Productions, he produced the Salman Khan-led action-comedy film, Dabangg. He also played the role of Makkhanchand Pandey in the 2010 blockbuster film.

After tasting success as a producer, Arbaaz decided to direct the sequel of Dabangg. He made his directorial debut in 2012 with Dabangg 2 which was a huge commercial success. Arbaaz then bankrolled films like Dolly Ki Doli, Dabangg 3, Patna Shuklla and Bandaa Singh Chaudhary.

On the personal front, his stepmother Helen is also a veteran Bollywood actress and ace dancer. Arbaaz is the second son after Salman and has three more siblings, namely Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Sohail Khan, and Arpita Khan Sharma.

For the first time, he married model, dancer, and entrepreneur Malaika Arora in 1998. Together they have a son named Arhaan Khan. However, after staying married for decades, the couple announced their separation in 2016 and got divorced a year later.

A couple of years later, Arbaaz found love again with Sshura Khan, who is a popular celebrity make-up artist. They got married in December 2023. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arbaaz Khan will be seen in Dabangg 4, which he is also co-producing.