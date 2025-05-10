Was Saif Ali Khan attack arrest ‘illegal’? Here’s what accused claims in his plea

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

In a shocking incident, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his home in Mumbai earlier in 2025. Mohammad Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national, had been arrested in the case. It has now been learned that the accused has sought his release from jail. He has claimed that he has been ‘illegally arrested’ since he wasn’t provided all the necessary information during arrest.

According to a recent report in PTI, accused Mohammad Shariful Islam, who is currently in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, has taken back the bail request he had filed in April. On May 9, 2025, he submitted an application to a court in Mumbai, asking it to declare his arrest illegal and requesting to be released from jail.

The plea was filed by the accused, through his lawyer Ajay Gawli, with the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Bandra. It stated, “The accused has been illegally arrested as the investigating agency ‘clearly and blatantly disregarded’ section 47 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).” As per this provision, a person has to be informed about the reasons for their arrest and their right to bail at the time of arrest.

The plea mentioned that the police did not provide the accused with the details of the charges in writing. It added that there were no records to show that these mandatory requirements had been followed.

The news agency further revealed that the court has asked the police to submit their response and has adjourned the matter to May 13.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan happened on January 16, 2025. The actor was stabbed multiple times and had to be admitted to the Lilavati Hospital for treatment. He was discharged after his recovery.

Saif has already returned to work. He recently starred in the thriller film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, which was released on Netflix. He is set to return to the Race franchise and will be headlining Race 4.

