Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer Netflix rom-com's trailer gets mixed reactions from netizens; 'No story, no plot, no acting'

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Nadaaniyan, introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan in his debut role as a college student caught in an unexpected romance with Khushi Kapoor’s character. While some viewers praised the film’s youthful vibe, others were less impressed.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan trailer received mixed reactions from audiences on X. One enthusiastic fan wrote on X, “The TRAILER OF #Nadaaniyan is OUT now. This is giving us GLIMPSE into FRESH and YOUTHFUL GEN Z Love Story. #IrbahimAliKhan looks ABSOLUTELY DOPE showing a REFRESHING CHARM just like SAIF ALI KHAN.”

Another added, “The trailer of #Nadaaniyan. Is satisfying with its vibrant music and bgm and the colours used #ibrahimalikhan is good whereas #KhushiKapoor looks fresh and beautiful in the movie. The film looks like a decent watch.” One also wrote, “Ibrahim looks good.”

However, not everyone was convinced. One unimpressed user commented, “Only the music seems good.” Another criticized the formulaic approach, stating, “When r these film makers going to learn that showing six packs and romance in movies doesn't make the movie a blockbuster.”

Others dismissed it entirely, with one writing, “There must be no story, no plot, no acting… only good cloths, known faces, costly sets and lots of overacting.” Another wrote, “Kuch bhi matlab there was a time I used to live this fairyland delulu movies but yaha koi vibes hi nahi hai.”

A user also bluntly put it, “Why did I even waste two minutes of my life?” With such divided opinions, Nadaaniyan has certainly sparked conversation ahead of its release. Will it live up to the hype? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Nadaaniyan takes viewers into a whirlwind romance filled with unexpected twists. Ibrahim Ali Khan portrays Arjun Mehta, a determined law student with his sights set on a stable career, while Khushi Kapoor plays Pia Jai Singh, a spirited young woman who values love above all else.

Their paths cross under unusual circumstances, with Pia offering Arjun Rs 25,000 weekly to pretend to be her boyfriend. What starts as a simple arrangement soon spirals into an emotional rollercoaster, leading to unforeseen complications, heartfelt moments, and intense drama. The film delves into love, ambition, family conflicts, and chaotic relationships.

With Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles, Nadaaniyan is helmed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on March 7.