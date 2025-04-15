PHOTOS: 3 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat have a blast at Jewel Thief trailer launch; Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani take over Mumbai airport
Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and others attend the star-studded trailer launch of Jewel Thief. B-town couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani stun at Mumbai airport.
It was a big day for the team of Jewel Thief-The Heist Begins as the trailer of the upcoming film dropped on April 14, 2025. The grand event was attended by Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and cast and crew members. The same day, B-town couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were seen heading over to an undisclosed location from Mumbai airport. Take a look at some big celebrity spottings of the day.
1. Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and others attend trailer launch
The audience will soon be watching Saif Ali Khan back in action in the upcoming Netflix film, Jewel Thief-The Heist Begins. Ahead of the movie’s premiere on the popular OTT platform, the team dropped the captivating trailer on April 14, 2025. At the event, Saif Ali Khan entertained the audience with his wit and humor.
He was joined by his co-star Jaideep Ahlawat who was spotted shaking a leg on stage. Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor, who will be playing key roles in the entertainer also graced the event along with producer Siddharth Anand. Jewel Thief will start streaming on April 25, 2025.
2. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani make waves at the airport
It’s been a while since the paparazzi spotted B-town lovers, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani together. On Monday, the couple was seen at Mumbai airport, heading to an undisclosed location. For a comfortable travel, the Doctor G actress donned a white shirt with matching flared pants and sneakers.
As for her actor-producer husband, Jackky also sported a white shirt which he paired with black denim pants and white sneakers. Upon spotting the paparazzi, the couple very graciously greeted them and posed for the shutterbugs together.
3. Aparshakti Khurana greets the paparazzi with a smile
Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor, Aparshakti Khurana was also among the celebs who made waves at Mumbai airport with their presence. The Stree 2 star looked dapper as he arrived donning a brown t-shirt with maroon track pants and sneakers. He flaunted his sweet smile while posing for the cameramen.
