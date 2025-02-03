PHOTOS: Celebrity Spottings Of The Day; Priyanka Chopra lands in Mumbai for brother Siddharth’s wedding, Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh attend sangeet ceremony

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in India. Recently, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhayaya’s wedding celebration. Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh made heads turn at a sangeet ceremony. Take a look at some of the big celebrity sightings of February 2, 2025.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas at a private airport

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been visiting India quite frequently. Recently, the global sensation arrived in India and went straight to Hyderabad as she is working on her upcoming film, SSMB29, with Mahesh Babu. But there’s one more special event that she needs to attend in the country and that is the wedding celebrations of her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya. For that, the actress landed in Mumbai on February 2, 2025.

PeeCee made the paparazzi go berserk the moment they spotted her at a private airport in Mumbai. The diva looked stunning as she stepped out looking stylish as always. For a comfortable travel, the Bajirao Mastani actress donned a pair of shirts with a crop top. She layered it up with a white shirt. To complete her airport look, Chopra sported a pair of sneakers with a cap and stylish eyewear. She was kind enough to pose for the media before sitting in her swanky car and leaving for home.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh attend sangeet ceremony

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are one of the sweetest couples of B-town who light up any room with their presence. Recently, the celebs made heads turn as they arrives at the star-studded sangeet ceremony of film producer Vicky Bhagnani. For the night, actor-producer Jackky decided to go with a short black kurta with matching flared pants. To add festive vibes to his OOTN, Bhagnani layered it up with a blingy short jacket.

As for his wife, actress Rakul complimented him in Indian attire. She stunned in a embellished, flowy palazzo pants with a studded noodle stap blouse attached to it. she wore her dupatta across the body giving it an illusion of a pre-draped saree.

