PHOTOS: 3 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Suhana Khan, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar stun at starry event, Raveena Tandon, Tusshar Kapoor attend Vashu Bhagnani's birthday bash

Suhana Khan, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, and many other celebs attended a star-studded event in Mumbai. Raveena Tandon, Tusshar Kapoor, and Jackky Bhagnani arrived at Vashu Bhagnani's birthday bash. Many celebs also made waves at the airport. Take a look at some of the big celeb sightings of April 18, 2025:
1. Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar attend starry event
On April 18, 2025, Suhana Khan took over the red carpet in a bright yellow dress. Later, her mother, Gauri Khan arrived looking equally stylish and elegant in an all-black ensemble. B-town’s most stylish filmmaker, Karan Johar, put his best fashion foot forward and came donning a fancy suit, enough to grab all the eyeballs.
Animal star Bobby Deol and his real-life queen, Tanya Deol, came hand-in-hand to the event. Even at 56, the Ek Badnaam Ashram actress knows how to make hearts flutter with his presence.
2. Raveena Tandon, Tusshar Kapoor attend Vashu Bhagnani’s birthday bash
Popular Bollywood producer, Vashu Bhagnani, rang in his birthday with his close friends from the industry. At the intimate party, Raveena Tandon arrived looking like the diva that she is. The senior actress donned an Indian attire in shades of white and pink. She was joined by Golmaal Again actor Tusshar Kapoor, who wore a simple white t-shirt with a pair of comfy trousers and white shoes to the birthday party.
Pragya Jaiswal, who was last seen in Khel Khel Mein, wore a little black dress and posed with a sweet smile for the paparazzi. Later, the birthday boy came to greet the shutterbugs with his son, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.
3. Farhan Akhtar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu make waves at the airport
On April 18, 2025, many celebrities took a trip to a different city from Mumbai airport. First up were Farhan Akhtar and his stunning wife Shibani Dandekar Akhtar. Later, the paparazzi spotted Citadel: Honey Bunny actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, also made a fashion statement at the departure.
