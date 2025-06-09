PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day- Allu Arjun makes waves at airport, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Malaika Arora serve fitness goals

Several Bollywood and South actors, including Malaika Arora, Rasha Thadani, Allu Arjun, and others, were spotted out and about in the city. While the Pushpa actor looked dapper in his signature swag, Malaika Arora and Samantha Ruth Prabhu exuded fitness inspiration in their gym outfits. So, let's take a look at the big celebrity spotting of the day that made our day!

1. Rasha Thadani adorably hugs veteran actress Bhagyashree

Known for her performance in the Azaad, Rasha Thadani candidly interacted with the paparazzi and waved at the camera. Dressed casually, the young actress flaunted her natural beauty. Her meeting with Bhagyashree was also caught on camera. The two hugged each other, and the frame appeared adorable.

2. Malaika Arora gives major fitness goals

Time and again, Malaika Arora has proved that age is just a number. The B-town diva never fails to hit the gym and turn heads owing to her athleisure. She was spotted after her gym sessions, keeping it natural yet trendy as always. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl sported light yellow shorts with a matching top. She also wore a sleeveless jacket and sliders, proving that simplicity never fails. After she came out of her car, Malaika playfully caressed a dog.

3. Allu Arjun's swag is unbeatable as he gets spotted at airport

Allu Arjun needs no introduction. The superstar was recently papped at the airport. Dressed in a sleek all-black outfit, the Puspha actor smiled and waved at the camera. From black cargos to black shades, Allu looked absolutely handsome, and his warm gesture won over his fans.

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted outside gym

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was also among the big celebs who were clicked by the paparazzi in the city. She was recorded heading out of the gym, giving us major fitness goals. The actress sported an all-black outfit, proving her fashion game always remains at the top. However, Samantha didn't pose for the camera as she was busy talking on her phone.

5. Mrunal Thakur steps out of the salon in style and glam

The Sita Ramam actress headed out of a salon and carried herself confidently. She gracefully smiled and looked stunning in her sophisticated look. She was wearing a raspberry-colored round-neck top, pairing it with grey trousers. Keeping her accessories minimal, the actress proved simplicity is the new trend. Well, we were obsessed with her yellow shades!

