Mere Husband Ki Biwi OTT Release: Here’s where you can watch Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh’s film after its theatrical run

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh are set to entertain the audience in the month of February 2025 with their upcoming movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Ahead of its release in cinemas, it has been learned where the film will be available for the viewers to watch after its theatrical run. Mere Husband Ki Biwi will have its OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.

According to the posters of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, the movie’s streaming partner is Disney+ Hotstar. The audience will be able to enjoy the romantic comedy from the comfort of their homes. They will get the opportunity to watch the film for the first time if they miss it in theaters or relive the experience. However, there is no information yet on the digital release date of the film.

The trailer of Mere Husband Ki Biwi was released a few days ago. The 3-minute, 11-second trailer offered a peek of the chaos that’s in store for the audience. It showcased Arjun Kapoor’s character Ankur getting caught between his ex-wife, played by Bhumi Pednekar, and his fiancée Antara, portrayed by Rakul Preet Singh. The trailer was filled with hilarious punchlines and some funny references. There was a line that mentioned Arjun’s popular character, Danger Lanka, from Singham Again.

Watch the trailer here!

The official description of the trailer states, “A hilarious and heartwarming modern-day romance set in Delhi, where love, fate, and unexpected twists put one man in a chaotic dilemma. Caught between a rekindled spark with Antara and an unexpected twist with Prabhleen, Ankur’s life takes a hilariously unpredictable turn.”

Earlier, the makers unveiled a few quirky posters of the lead cast. They were proof that this story is not a ‘love triangle’ but a ‘full circle.’

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, the cast includes Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and more. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Puja Films, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. This hilarious ride is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 21, 2025.