PHOTOS: 5 Celebrity Spottings of the Day; Sonali Bendre attends Seema Singh's daughter Meghna's mehendi; dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, more make heads turn at airport
Sonali Bendre painted the town pink in her stylish Indian wear. Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and more made heads turn at airport. Here are some big celeb spottings of the day.
Sonali Bendre was among the many celebs who attended the mehendi ceremony of Seema Singh’s daughter Meghna. Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor were spotted making waves at Mumbai airport. Take a look at some big celeb sightings from April 17, 2025.
1. Sonali Bendre paints the town pink at a mehendi function
After the smashing sangeet ceremony of Seema Singh’s daughter Meghna and her soon-to-be husband Shantanu, Sonali Bendre attended the couple's mehendi ceremony. At the starry event, the senior Bollywood actress arrived donning a bright pink Indian attire. The diva kept her makeup minimal and let her outside and statement earrings do the talking.
2. Dad-to-be Sidharth Malhotra made heads turn at the airport
Sidharth Malhotra will soon welcome his first child with his wife, actress Kiara Advani. But before he gets busy with parenting duties, the actor is quickly wrapping up all his work commitments. The handsome hunk of the industry was seen stealing the spotlight at Mumbai airport. Sid arrived looking dapper in a plain white t-shirt, which he paired with a denim jacket, a pair of pants, and funky sneakers.
3. Janhvi Kapoor greets paparazzi with a smile at Mumbai airport
Janhvi Kapoor has been busy oscillating between Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. Yet again, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter was seen at the Mumbai airport, jetting off to an undisclosed location. For a comfortable travel, she wore a basic linen shirt with a pair of matching pants. While she carried an expensive arm candy, the Mili actress made sure to keep her trusted sipper handy.
4. Shahid Kapoor takes over with his airport look
Another handsome munda who took over Mumbai airport with his effortless style and charming personality is Shahid Kapoor. The Kabir Singh actor stunned in a co-ord set as she headed to a new spot from the city of dreams.
5. Shanaya Kapoor’s all-black outfit is perfect for comfy travel
Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, also stepped in Mumbai airport, rushing to catch her next flight. The aspiring actress wore comfy all-black attire, which is perfect for a relaxing day of travel.
For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
ALSO READ: Kesari Chapter 2: Ananya Panday, Kajol share warm hug; Akshay Kumar arrives hand-in-hand with Twinkle Khanna at special screening