PHOTOS: 8 Celebrity Spottings Of The Day- Korean singer Jackson Wang arrives in India, Hrithik Roshan serves Jaadu vibes

Many Bollywood and South actors were snapped in the city today (June 10, 2025). From Rashmika Mandanna coming out of the airport in style to Kajol giving out major fashion goals in a yellow saree, let us take a look at the big celebrity spottings of the day that left us in awe.

1. Saif Ali Khan wins hearts with his gesture

Dressed casually, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor was snapped looking stylish and handsome. Saif Ali Khan once again proved that age is just a number. He also warmly greeted a woman who waved at him.

2. Kajol was the definition of grace in yellow saree

As part of Maa's promotions, the versatile actress opted for a pretty floral-printed saree that she paired with a sleeveless matching blouse. Her hair was tied in a bun, and dewy makeup added a cherry on top. Kajol's latest look is perfect for summer, proving that simplicity is the new trend.

3. Sonali Bendre stuns in vibrant blue sequinned saree

The Hum Saath Saath Hain actress was caught on camera flaunting her elegant style and timeless beauty. Sonali Bendre left everyone impressed with her blue sequinned saree. Bringing a modern twist, she paired it with an off-shoulder blouse. As she smiled, the B-town diva looked ethereal.

4. Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Anupam Kher snapped together

At the airport, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Anupam Kher shared a light-hearted moment as they smiled after looking at the cameras. The frame exuded a whole different kind of vibe.

5. Nandamuri Balakrishna greets fans on his birthday

Marking his birthday, Nandamuri Balakrishna stepped out of his car and greeted his fans for their love and support. He expressed gratitude to his admirers as they cheered wildly.

6. Hrithik Roshan makes hearts stop, once again

Bollywood's biggest heartthrob, Hrithik Roshan, was snapped in the city, and his look reminded fans of 'Jaadu' from Koi Mil Gaya. The actor sported a grey jacket as the hoodie covered his face. The Jaadu vibe was quite on point!

7. Rakul Preet Singh redefines summer style

Papparaazi snapped Rakul Preet in a flowy light-blue dress that wasn't only effortlessly elegant but also comfortable. She walked out of the salon and carried herself confidently.

8. Jackson Wang arrives in Mumbai

The K-pop star received a warm welcome in India and was seen smiling before heading to the hotel. His arrival in India has left fans excited.

