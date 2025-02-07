POLL: From The Long Shot to Palm Springs; Pick Your Fav Underrated Rom-Com to Watch This Valentine's Day; VOTE

Struggling to find the perfect date for Valentine’s Day? There’s nothing better than cozying up in a blanking, eating pizzas, and binging rom-coms. We have curated a list of underrated romantic comedies that would be a great fit for the occasion, from Palm Springs to Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Check out the complete list:

The Long Shot

Imagine running into your childhood crush and falling in love! This movie stars Seth Rogen as a geeky journalist Fred Flarsky, opposite Charlize Theron who plays Charlotte Field, an influential woman working as the Secretary of State. The unlikely duo finds a common ground while working on a speech which brings them closer together. Overall, the movie is packed with punches and romantic epiphanies!

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Palpable chemistry, on-screen bromance, family dynamics, hilarious punchlines, you name it and the movie has got it all. When a middle-aged man feels lost over his wife’s wish for divorce, a charismatic young man becomes his knight in shining armor, teaching tricks to keep the spark alive. This film marked Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s first movie together. The star-studded cast also includes Steve Carell, Julianne Moore, and Joey King.

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Another gem starring Steve Carell, the certified underrated rom-com lead! With a destructive asteroid about to hit the world, people start second-guessing their lives. Dodge’s (Carell) wife leaves him in a panic, making him determined to find his childhood sweetheart. However, he forms an unexpected with Penny (Keira Knightley), a stranger who joins him on the road trip.

Palm Springs

When you see Andy Samberg in a film, you know it's going to be a riot! This underrated movie features the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor opposite How I Met Your Mother fame Cristin Milioti, like two different sitcom worlds colliding.

Nyles and Sarah find themselves stuck in a time loop, living the same day over and over again. “They are drawn to each other, but certain revelations threaten their budding romance,” says the official synopsis.

The Switch

Jennifer Aniston leads the 2010 quirky rom-com opposite Jason Bateman. Wally has been friend-zoned by Kassie and the duo continues their platonic relationship. However, when she discovers that the sperm donor of her son has been Wally all along, things start to take a turn!

What If

If you are a Harry Potter geek who’s obsessed with Daniel Radcliffe, then this rom-com is a must-watch. The actor plays Wallace, a young guy who is burned out from a string of failed relationships. He eventually bonds with Chantry (Zoe Kazan), a girl next door living with her long-term boyfriend. It’s all fun and games until they realize something is brewing between them.