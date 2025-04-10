Raid 2: Curious netizens wonder what led to Vaani Kapoor replacing Ileana D'Cruz in crime thriller with Ajay Devgn

In the 2018 Raj Kumar Gupta film Raid, Ileana D'Cruz played the role of Amay Patnaik’s wife Malini Patnaik. The audience loved their equation in the movie. Hence, when Raid 2 was announced with Vaani Kapoor replacing Ileana, it raised many eyebrows. After the trailer launch of the movie on April 8, 2025, netizens took to social media to discuss what led to the makers making this switch.

The gripping trailer of Ajay Devgn-led Raid 2 was dropped at a grand event. Several additions and subtractions were made in the cast. But viewers couldn’t wrap their heads around the makers replacing Ileana D'Cruz with Vaani Kapoor. Some even took to social media platforms, raving about the chemistry between Ileana and Ajay in the 2018 film, Raid.

A user took to r/BollyBlindsNGossip on Reddit and expressed, “In my opinion Ileana was good, she had a nice chemistry with Ajay and they shared a good bond, and looked pretty as well. Then why did they replace her?? I'm not against Vani but I'm just curious !!”

Some also resonated with the same sentiment. One of them commented on the post, “Unpopular opinion but the best pairing with ajay is Ileana n their chemistry is next level.” Another one stated, “Movie is looking promising from trailer so it’s ok if the heroine is replaced!”

However, there were many others who stated that at the time of shooting the film, Ileana D'Cruz was pregnant. Hence, the team went with Vaani this time.

At the trailer launch event when Ajay was asked if his character got a new wife in the sequel, the senior actor expressed that it’s true. However, he added, “But the character can change. You see it in a lot of Hollywood films as well. Sean Connery is no longer James Bond, right? It’s the character you follow and then new people keep coming in.”

Vaani Kapoor also opened up about replacing Ileana and stated that there was no jealousy with the previous one. “We share a great equation off-screen,” she exclaimed.

Produced by Panorama Studios, Raid 2 is set to be released on May 1, 2025.

