RAW agent Lucky Bisht announces thrilling sequel to his biographical novel, curated by THIS renowned crime maestro; details inside

A follow-up to the acclaimed bestseller R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima has been unveiled, delving deeper into the fascinating journey of R.A.W. operative Lucky Bisht. Crafted under the expert guidance of renowned crime author S. Hussain Zaidi, the sequel, R.A.W. Hitman: The Assassinations with Kashif Mashaikh and Lucky Bisht, is set to hit shelves on December 13.

This installment invites readers into the electrifying realm of espionage, unraveling eight intense missions while offering a closer look at Agent Lima’s daring and high-risk adventures.

As per Navbharat Times, Lucky Bisht expressed that the overwhelming response to the first book ignited a renewed enthusiasm and determination to craft this sequel. He highlighted how the support and admiration from readers act as a driving force, pushing one to achieve even greater heights.

The sequel ventures into new territory, shifting its lens from the personal struggles and key prison episode of Agent Lima’s life, as explored in the first book, to narrating eight gripping global missions.

Each mission unfolds as a unique story, showcasing Lima’s ability to adopt diverse identities to dismantle threats to India. Lucky Bisht emphasized that this is more than just a spy’s tale—it’s a tribute to a patriot's unwavering commitment, ready to push boundaries to fulfill his duty.

Advertisement

Lucky shed light on the emotional depths of the story, uncovering the often unseen humanity of those who serve as spies, snipers, or commandos devoted entirely to their nation. He pondered thought-provoking questions: Can someone who lives only for their country still hold personal emotions? Do they ever break down? How do they recover from defeat and find the strength to fight again?

The book captures Agent Lima’s inner battles and unyielding resilience, revealing how he channels his pain into a source of power. Lucky reflected that when the world deems everything lost, a single truth drives him forward—his unwavering sense of duty.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!