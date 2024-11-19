Shekhar Ravjiani calls losing his voice ‘most traumatic experience’, reveals being mentally disturbed: ‘I shudder when I think…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to mental health problems.

Bollywood’s beloved singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani revealed his battle with Left Vocal Chord Paresis two years ago, calling it the most traumatic experience of his life. The ordeal left him mentally shaken, a memory that still haunts him today.

In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Shekhar Ravjiani reflected on a life-altering experience when he temporarily lost his voice. He described it as one of the most harrowing moments of his life, a time when even imagining a future without the ability to sing felt terrifying.

He said, “Losing my voice was by far the most traumatic experience of my life. Even contemplating a life where I might not be able to sing was the most frightening thought.”

The sudden loss of his voice, replaced by mere air, left him in shock and emotional turmoil. The singer added that the experience shook him so deeply that even now, the memory of that phase evokes a sense of unease. “Even today, I shudder when I think about it,” he said.

Shekhar further shared how the ordeal took a toll on his mental health, describing it as a period that could easily drag someone into a dark place. He recalled moments of intense despondency, struggling to find hope amid the uncertainty.

Despite his inner turmoil, he maintained a brave facade for his family and continued to work diligently in the studio and push himself harder during concerts. Internally, he battled a disturbed state of mind but chose not to express or discuss his struggles openly. He said, “Mentally, I was a bit disturbed. But I avoided expressing or talking about it.”

Shekhar Ravjiani reflected on his journey to recovery, attributing his comeback to the unwavering support of Dr. Erin Walsh, whom he affectionately calls his ‘angel’. Her dedication and belief in his ability to regain his voice became his guiding light during this challenging phase.

While she ensured he stayed on track, his family became his pillar of strength, offering constant encouragement and love, which played a crucial role in restoring his spirits and resilience.

Ravjiani also shared that his recovery heavily relied on vocal exercises designed specifically for him by Dr. Erin Walsh. These exercises gradually helped him regain his voice and taught him a vital lesson: the importance of vocal warm-ups before performing on stage.

He emphasized how neglecting this essential step can lead to significant damage to the voice, a lesson he now carries forward in his musical journey.

On the professional front, Shekhar Ravjiani recently unveiled his latest track, Baat Itni Si, a soulful collaboration with talented co-singers Pratibha Singh Baghel and Madhubanti Bagchi.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.

