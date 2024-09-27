Singham Again: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's film's trailer to be released on THIS date? Find out

Rohit Shetty's directorial venture, Singham Again, is one of the most-awaited films to be released this year. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role, reprising his role as DCP Bajirao Singham. The third installment of the Singham franchise is scheduled to be released on Diwali. If the latest report is to be believed, the trailer of Ajay and Rohit's film will be unveiled soon on the Internet. Let's find out.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the trailer of Singham Again will be out on October 3, 2024. A source confirmed the date to the portal while discussing the upcoming actioner.

"Director Rohit Shetty is aware of the mammoth expectations of the fans from the much-loved cop universe. He took his time to cut an exciting trailer that gives an idea about the film’s plot and also contributes enough screen time to the gigantic star cast of the film," the source was quoted as saying.

The source added that the Singham Again team is confident that the hype will reach "another level" after the trailer's release. While there has been no information about the trailer launch, the source shared that a "clearer picture" will emerge in a few days.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Singham Again stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth film in the Rohit Shetty cop universe and a sequel to Singham Returns.

In the film, Kareena will play Bajirao's wife, Avni Kamat. Akshay will play ACP Veer Sooryavanshi, and Ranveer will play ACP Sangram Bhalerao, aka Simmba. Deepika has been cast as SP Shakti Shetty. Tiger's character is named ACP Satya.

The upcoming actioner will also feature actors like Ashutosh Rana, Shweta Tiwari, Dayanand Shetty, and Siddhartha Jadhav in key roles. It is co-produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, and Rohit Shetty Picturez.

While Singham Returns was released in 2014, Singham hit the screens in 2011. Kajal Aggarwal, who played the female lead in the original film, was replaced by Kareena Kapoor Khan in the 2014 movie.

