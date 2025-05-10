Shah Rukh Khan’s THIS co-star recalls shocking incident at passport office after divorce: ‘15 din baad aaiye’

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has been quite open about her past marriage with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. They tied the knot in 1999 and got divorced in 2007. The duo also has a daughter named Kaveri, who recently made her acting debut with Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. Now, Suchitra, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, opened up on a shocking incident at the passport office after her divorce. She revealed that she was told that divorcees couldn’t get tatkal passports and was asked to return after 15 days.

In an interview with Filmymantra, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared that when her daughter Kaveri was young, they used to travel frequently to different countries. She was always asked why her surname is different from her daughter's. To avoid such confusion, the actress once decided to add Kapur to her name, aligning with her daughter’s surname, which includes both Krishnamoorthi and Kapur.

Suchitra further recalled a shocking incident that took place at the passport office. She shared that when she went to the office to remove the surname Kapur after divorce with Shekhar Kapur, the officer recognised her and made a shocking comment. Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa so-star added, “He's telling me ‘divorcees ko tatkal nahi milta, aap 15 din baad aaiye’. I freaked out. But can you imagine the guts.”

She further shared that despite existing laws, the ingrained mindset of patriarchy and misogyny remains difficult to change.

Earlier, in a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi talked about her marriage with Shekhar Kapur. She shared that he was always against her acting after their wedding, though he allowed her to sing and appear in music videos.

The actress also revealed that she was about to leave Shekhar and pursue music at Berklee College on a partial scholarship, but life had other plans. She found out that she was pregnant and it made her stay.

Despite advice to have another child to save the marriage, Suchitra chose her independence over societal pressure, opting to live life on her own terms.

