Top ten Sanjay Dutt movies
With his acting caliber, Sanjay Dutt has contributed immensely to the Indian film industry. Let's take a look at 10 of his movies that a cinema lover must watch.
Sanjay Dut, lovingly called Sanju Baba, has received the love of thousands of his dedicated fans who love watching his films even today. The actor’s peculiar style of dialogue delivery, walk, attitude, and aura have people going gaga over him the moment he makes any public appearance. In this article, we take a look at the top 10 Sanjay Dutt movies where he showcased his exceptional versatility as an artist.
10 Sanjay Dutt movies to binge-watch:
1. Rocky
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Tina Munim, Reena Roy, Shakti Kapoor
Director: Sunil Dutt
IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
Movie Genre: Drama/ Sport
Release date: May 6, 1981
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5
Sanjay Dutt steps into the world of acting with the 1981 movie Rocky. He plays the role of a young lad after his father is declared dead. He was separated from his mom and adopted by another set of parents. Once he grows up, he realizes his biological mother is still alive and his dad didn’t die but was murdered. He then sets out to take revenge on the people who spoiled his family.
2. Saajan
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Reema Lagoo, Kader Khan
Director: Lawrence D'Souza
IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
Movie Genre: Romance/ Drama
Release date: August 30, 1991
Where to watch: Jio Cinema
Two friends who are often at loggerheads fall in love with the same woman. While Aman, the poet makes Pooja fall for him because of his writing, Aakash pretends to be the poet to impress her. Eventually, the woman unearths the truth and Aakash unites Pooja with Aman whom she originally loved in Saajan.
3. Khalnayak
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff
Director: Subhash Ghai
IMDB Rating: 7.1/10
Movie Genre: Action/ Crime
Release date: August 6, 1993
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5
As a villain, Dutt got critical acclaim in Khalnayak. In the film, a female officer goes undercover as a street dancer to recapture a criminal who escaped from the clutches of her cop boyfriend and ruined his reputation. As she tries to restore her police inspector boyfriend's reputation, she realizes that the criminal is actually a kind-hearted person. Just like the movie, the soundtracks of the film like Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai and Nayak Nahi Khal Nayak Hai Tu topped the charts.
4. Vaastav: The Reality
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Shirodkar, Mohnish Bahl, Shivaji Satam, Reema Lagoo, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Narvekar
Director: Mahesh Manjrekar
IMDB Rating: 8.0/10
Movie Genre: Action/ Crime
Release date: October 7, 1999
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
When it comes to naming top Sanjay Dutt movies, Vaastav: The Reality has to make it to the list. With an impressive star cast, the movie showcases the harsh realities of life in the Mumbai underworld and how an innocent man gets involved in crime after making an error.
5. Mission Kashmir
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff
Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
Movie Genre: Action/ Drama
Release date: October 27, 2000
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
It showcases the complicated situation of a stepfather, a cop, who adopts the son of a couple who was left alone after he tried to assassinate a terrorist. However, the child ends up becoming a terrorist and is assigned to Mission Kashmir. While going forward with his assigned mission by the terrorist who brought him after the lad ran away and was given shelter by him. But finally, he was able to judge the good from the bad and reunite with his stepfather.
6. Kaante
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, Isha Koppikar, Malaika Arora, Rohit Roy
Director: Sanjay Gupta
IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
Movie Genre: Action/ Crime/ Drama
Release date: December 20, 2002
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Six bank robbers succeed in planning a perfect heist and robbing a bank in Kaante. But they later get to know that one of them is an undercover cop and a team member has already been killed. Putting everyone in the spotlight of suspicion, they get into a scuffle and four of them kill each other while the one that’s left behind runs away with the money.
7. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Rohini Hattangadi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Neha Dubey
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
Movie Genre: Comedy/ Drama
Release date: December 19, 2003
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. showcases how Murli Prasad Sharma, a Mumbai gangster running his extortion racket tries to fulfill his father’s dream of becoming a doctor. Even though he doesn’t end up becoming a doctor, his miraculous ways of treating patients make him the talk of the town. The straight-faced comedy and the action of the characters made the movie a classic.
8. Parineeta
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Raima Sen, Dia Mirza, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty
Director: Pradeep Sarkar
IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
Movie Genre: Drama/ Musical/ Romance
Release date: June 10, 2005
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Even though Dutt played a supporting character in Parineeta, he was lauded and bestowed with multiple awards. It revolves around two lovers who are head over heels in love with each other. But there’s trouble in paradise after the arrival of another man.
9. Agneepath
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rishi Kapoor
Director: Karan Malhotra
IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
Movie Genre: Action/ Crime/ Drama
Release date: January 26, 2012
Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
In the remake of the 1990 film of the same name Agneepath, a young boy Vijay Deenanath Chauhan avenges the humiliation and murder of his father by Kancha Cheena, played by Sanjay Dutt.
10. All The Best: Fun Begins
Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Mugdha Godse
Director: Rohit Shetty
IMDB Rating: 6.2/10
Movie Genre: Action/ Comedy
Release date: October 16, 2009
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A struggling artist lives on the riches of his stepbrother who funds the unemployed believing the lie that he is married. After their lives take an unexpected turn, the film ends with the elder NRI brother getting married to a princess who gets pregnant after being in a relationship with him.
He is a versatile actor who has worked in scores of movies across genres. While some brought him lauds from critics and fans alike, others won him multiple accolades. Let us know which of these top 10 Sanjay Dutt movies have you already watched.
