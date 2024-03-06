Top ten Sanjay Dutt movies

Sanjay Dut, lovingly called Sanju Baba, has received the love of thousands of his dedicated fans who love watching his films even today. The actor’s peculiar style of dialogue delivery, walk, attitude, and aura have people going gaga over him the moment he makes any public appearance. In this article, we take a look at the top 10 Sanjay Dutt movies where he showcased his exceptional versatility as an artist.

10 Sanjay Dutt movies to binge-watch:

1. Rocky

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Tina Munim, Reena Roy, Shakti Kapoor

Director: Sunil Dutt

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Drama/ Sport

Release date: May 6, 1981

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5

Sanjay Dutt steps into the world of acting with the 1981 movie Rocky. He plays the role of a young lad after his father is declared dead. He was separated from his mom and adopted by another set of parents. Once he grows up, he realizes his biological mother is still alive and his dad didn’t die but was murdered. He then sets out to take revenge on the people who spoiled his family.

2. Saajan

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Reema Lagoo, Kader Khan

Director: Lawrence D'Souza

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance/ Drama

Release date: August 30, 1991

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Two friends who are often at loggerheads fall in love with the same woman. While Aman, the poet makes Pooja fall for him because of his writing, Aakash pretends to be the poet to impress her. Eventually, the woman unearths the truth and Aakash unites Pooja with Aman whom she originally loved in Saajan.

3. Khalnayak

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff

Director: Subhash Ghai

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Action/ Crime

Release date: August 6, 1993

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5

As a villain, Dutt got critical acclaim in Khalnayak. In the film, a female officer goes undercover as a street dancer to recapture a criminal who escaped from the clutches of her cop boyfriend and ruined his reputation. As she tries to restore her police inspector boyfriend's reputation, she realizes that the criminal is actually a kind-hearted person. Just like the movie, the soundtracks of the film like Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai and Nayak Nahi Khal Nayak Hai Tu topped the charts.

4. Vaastav: The Reality

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Shirodkar, Mohnish Bahl, Shivaji Satam, Reema Lagoo, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Narvekar

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Movie Genre: Action/ Crime

Release date: October 7, 1999

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

When it comes to naming top Sanjay Dutt movies, Vaastav: The Reality has to make it to the list. With an impressive star cast, the movie showcases the harsh realities of life in the Mumbai underworld and how an innocent man gets involved in crime after making an error.

5. Mission Kashmir

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Jackie Shroff

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Action/ Drama

Release date: October 27, 2000

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

It showcases the complicated situation of a stepfather, a cop, who adopts the son of a couple who was left alone after he tried to assassinate a terrorist. However, the child ends up becoming a terrorist and is assigned to Mission Kashmir. While going forward with his assigned mission by the terrorist who brought him after the lad ran away and was given shelter by him. But finally, he was able to judge the good from the bad and reunite with his stepfather.

6. Kaante

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, Isha Koppikar, Malaika Arora, Rohit Roy

Director: Sanjay Gupta

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Action/ Crime/ Drama

Release date: December 20, 2002

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Six bank robbers succeed in planning a perfect heist and robbing a bank in Kaante. But they later get to know that one of them is an undercover cop and a team member has already been killed. Putting everyone in the spotlight of suspicion, they get into a scuffle and four of them kill each other while the one that’s left behind runs away with the money.

7. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Rohini Hattangadi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Neha Dubey

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/ Drama

Release date: December 19, 2003

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. showcases how Murli Prasad Sharma, a Mumbai gangster running his extortion racket tries to fulfill his father’s dream of becoming a doctor. Even though he doesn’t end up becoming a doctor, his miraculous ways of treating patients make him the talk of the town. The straight-faced comedy and the action of the characters made the movie a classic.

8. Parineeta

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Raima Sen, Dia Mirza, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty

Director: Pradeep Sarkar

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Drama/ Musical/ Romance

Release date: June 10, 2005

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Even though Dutt played a supporting character in Parineeta, he was lauded and bestowed with multiple awards. It revolves around two lovers who are head over heels in love with each other. But there’s trouble in paradise after the arrival of another man.

9. Agneepath

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rishi Kapoor

Director: Karan Malhotra

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Action/ Crime/ Drama

Release date: January 26, 2012

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

In the remake of the 1990 film of the same name Agneepath, a young boy Vijay Deenanath Chauhan avenges the humiliation and murder of his father by Kancha Cheena, played by Sanjay Dutt.

10. All The Best: Fun Begins

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Mugdha Godse

Director: Rohit Shetty

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Action/ Comedy

Release date: October 16, 2009

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A struggling artist lives on the riches of his stepbrother who funds the unemployed believing the lie that he is married. After their lives take an unexpected turn, the film ends with the elder NRI brother getting married to a princess who gets pregnant after being in a relationship with him.

He is a versatile actor who has worked in scores of movies across genres. While some brought him lauds from critics and fans alike, others won him multiple accolades. Let us know which of these top 10 Sanjay Dutt movies have you already watched.

