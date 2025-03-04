THROWBACK: When Vijay Varma admitted he was ‘madly in love’ with Tamannaah Bhatia: ‘Ended my villain era…’

Actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, known for their remarkable performances, have always been each other’s biggest cheerleaders, both personally and professionally. Over time, they have openly acknowledged their bond, making their relationship a cherished one among fans. However, Pinkvilla recently learned that the two have chosen to go their separate ways. As this news surfaces, let’s rewind to the moment when the Jaane Jaan star expressed his deep affection and happiness with her.

During a conversation with GQ India, Vijay Varma openly expressed his feelings for Tamannaah Bhatia and shared, "I think it’s fairly understood now that we are dating each other. I am happy and madly in love with her." He then added, "I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life."

Previously, while speaking with Film Companion, the Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress couldn’t stop praising Vijay. She described him as someone she deeply admires and shares a natural, effortless bond with. According to her, their connection blossomed with complete honesty, as he approached her with no barriers, making it easy for her to do the same. For Tamannaah, Vijay became a source of comfort and joy, someone she holds close to her heart.

Meanwhile, during a chat with Tanmay Bhat on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, the Darlings actor shared insights into how his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia developed after Lust Stories 2. While the anthology played a role in bringing them together, their romance didn’t begin on set.

Vijay Varma recalled how a wrap party was planned but never took place, so a small group of four decided to meet instead. It was during that gathering that he expressed his desire to spend more time with Tamannaah. However, it took him nearly a month before he finally asked her out on their first date.

Though their romantic chapter has come to a close, the duo continue to share mutual respect and admiration. A source told Pinkvilla, "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules."

