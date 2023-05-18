Virat Kohli as Venom, Ishan Kishan as SpiderMan; Shubman Gill picks cricketers to dub for following characters

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is the second film of the computer generated superhero franchise. The first instalment of the franchise won critical acclaim and was a smash-hit globally, grossing close to 400 million dollars against a budget of under 100 million dollars. The first part wasn't too big in India, with the film grossing just about a million in its full run. However, the makers have gone all out for the second part and have roped in popular cricketer Shubman Gill to dub for the Indian Spider-Man character, Pavitra Prabhakar. The film is not just having a wider release this time around but is also releasing in 10 different languages to cater to a wide range of viewers.

Shubman Gill Picks Virat Kohli To Dub For Venom And Ishan Kishan To Dub For Spider-Man

The Hindi and Punjabi trailer of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse was launched at the trailer launch event of the film, in the suburbs of Mumbai. Shubman Gill graced the events in his cool avatar and created a frenzy. After the thundering response to the trailer, Shubman answered a few media questions too. He was asked about who apart from him would he want, to dub for the character of Spider-Man and Venom, if ever there is an opportunity. He immediately answered that he would want his guru, Virat Kohli, to dub for the role of Venom and his cricketing colleague Ishan Kishan to dub for the role of Spider-Man.

Shubman Gill Shows Admiration For Hrithik Roshan

Shubman also shared who his favourite actor is. He answered saying that he has been a fan of Hrithik Roshan right since Koi Mil Gaya days. He also danced to the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena Phir from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai with a Spider-Man twist, at the launch event.

Shubman Gill's Role Model Is His Father

Among the other questions, the cricketer was also asked about who his role model is and he answered saying that his father has been his biggest role model and inspiration. He added that like most people, his parents have been his biggest inspiration. Shubman is now a heartthrob of millions and continues to scale newer heights. He is an inspiration to the youth of the country.

Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse releases in India on the 1st of June, 2023. The film releases in 10 different languages and Shubman has dubbed for his character Pavitra Prabhakar in Hindi and Punjabi. Meanwhile, you can watch the trailer of the film that has released on Sony Pictures India's YouTube channel.

