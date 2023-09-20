Virat Kohli caught in candid moments with friends and family. Or is it more than that?

In a video shared from unknown sources, Virat Kohli is seen spending quality time with his friends including Karan Wahi. The 4-second clip which seems to have been taken secretly by a fan, is muted but Virat is all along looking into his phone with an album-type book in his hands. The speculation by many Bollywood entertainment pages is about what is being discussed in the video as Karan Wahi is pointing at something in the album and it seems like it is keeping Virat in his fun moments. Or knowing their camaraderie, they could be laughing at memes about them or looking at pictures of chole bhature.

Being an offspring from the North Delhi, Virat has been known to talk about his fun-filled childhood. The album might be something that has carried such moments in the form of screen and Virat is seemed to be discussing those memories with his peers in the video. Ultimately, it is all about the speculation from pages on social media. Many have already imagined it about the long-lost ‘Chiku’ form of Virat that is saved as the pictures in the album.

Amongst all the speculation, the limelight has gone towards a post made by a tech influencer, Rajiv Makhni, who has asked the reason for his absence in the video described. Rajiv has in fact tagged vivo India, which brings about speculation that he might be referring to a photoshoot for an upcoming phone launch in September. Or this could be Rajiv having FOMO for not being included in the frame with Virat and Karan.

Only time will tell when one of them will let us in on the secret behind this video.