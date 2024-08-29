WATCH: Bhumi Pednekar is visibly worried for paparazzi as they rush to click her; netizens love her gesture

Bhumi Pednekar was recently out and about in the city with her sister, Samiksha Pednekar, and other friends. While she was heading to the eatery, an excited media professional papped the actress. But one of them lost balance and tripped over the other, which made her worried about the paparazzo.

For their evening out, the actress decided to wear a basic all-black outfit. She looked stunning in a crop top and matching pants. Bhumi Pednekar completed her look with white sneakers, a luxury bag, and minimal makeup. As she made her way to the venue, she gestured to a media professional to take care of her as one of them was almost about to fall.

Take a look:

Watching her being so considerate about the person, her fans were highly impressed. This is how they reacted:

Bhumi Pednekar is one of those actors who likes being in front of the camera. In fact, it is liberating to her. During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress divulged that being in front of the camera gives her security. She shared, “But jab mai camera k aage hoti hu na, (But when I'm in front of the camera) I think it is the only place that I’m so secure about everything that I do. It is so liberating for me. Maybe it also comes from the fact that I am playing a character that's not me, but that journey has helped me really accept myself in many many ways.”

Advertisement

The Badhaai Do star also discussed perfection and mentioned that she still doesn’t know what it is. For her, imperfection is very, very beautiful. It sounds very poetic, but she genuinely means it.

She also revealed that she chooses certain films because she has insecurities. The actress added, “I am constantly told ki yeh dekh kaisi dikhti hai, woh dekh, tera yeh body part (how I look, how a particular body part appears). The internet can get very very harsh and I try my level best for that not to affect my mental health, but it does. I truly try that I am not affected by it but, kahin na kahin woh 1-2 minute ke liye lagta hai, ‘accha aise lag raha hai kya’ (It affects me for a few minutes) but I move past that moment.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen in the OTT film Bhakshak.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar’s Weight Loss of Over 30 kg: Diet, Exercise, And More