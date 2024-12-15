WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gets protection from Jackie Shroff after paps surround her; ‘Muh pe light mat maar’

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan recently attended Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvan Khan’s birthday celebration. In a video taking over the internet, veteran actor Jackie Shroff was seen ensuring Khan’s safe departure from the event. The sweet gesture of Shroff won over the internet as they couldn’t stop appreciating him.

A video has gone viral on the internet that showed Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan exiting the birthday party of Nirvan Khan. While she was making her way towards her car, the actress was surrounded by the paps while veteran actor Jackie Shroff was walking behind her.

Being his protective self, Shroff ensured that Suhana reached her car safely by instructing the paps in a stringent tone, "Jaane de...Muh pe light mat maar...Ispe zyada light mat maar (Let her go, don't flash too many lights on her)!" In response to this, the actress looked back with a warm smile and nodded her head towards Shroff as a mark of gratitude.

Additionally, Suhana also replied to the paps’ who were extending "good night" wishes to her and thanked them before leaving.

For the special evening, Suhana looked chic in a black body-con dress, soft curls, and a metallic sling bag. She accessorized herself with golden-colored hoops and needless to say, Khan exuded radiance. Meanwhile, the Singham Again actor was seen in a black jacket and also carried matching sunglasses.

This sweet gesture of the veteran actor won over the internet as they commented on the post with their adorable reactions. A fan wrote, "He is a very humble and down to earth man," another fan remarked, "My Favourite Jackie Shroff" while a third fan called him, "One of the Best human being on earth."

In addition to this, several fans dropped multiple red-heart emojis in the comments section.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Kartik Aaryan among others made a dashing entry at the special event.

On the professional front, Suhana will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s King led by her father, Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Jackie will be next seen in Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, directed by Kalees. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024.

