Faactory Movie Review: Faissal Khan’s film makes for a tedious watch

Name: Faacctory

Director: Faisal Khan

Cast: Faissal Khan, Roaleey Ryan

Rating: 1.5/5

Ever since won over the audience and rose to stardom by playing an anti-hero in films like Baazigar, Darr and Anjaam, the rules of a career in acting have changed. We have seen multiple actors trying to explore the dark side of human emotions, but seldom has anyone succeeded to recreate the Shah Rukh Khan magic. The latest to join the list is ’s brother, Faissal. He became a writer and director to make a comeback as an actor with Faactory.

The premise of the film revolves around an obsessed lover, played by Faissal, who holds no barrier to getting the love of his life. The premise is the world of Yash Chopra’s Darr, but the treatment is dud from the word go. Faissal adapts the formula of having just two people in the frame of a major chunk of the run time – him and Roaleey – and it’s always difficult for a filmmaker to hold the audience with a two-character film in a single location.

There is not much to comment on the cinematography, as the film is set in a Faactory with little scope for scale. The production values too don’t reflect on the screen as the set up is too basic. The dialogues are tacky, at times loud and too over the top. Though the film has ample moments for a loo break, the music definitely acts as one, as it’s neither soulful nor foot tapping. The song placement also doesn’t play a role in taking the story forward.

Faissal Khan makes his return to acting, however, delivers a poor performance. It’s difficult to ignore his facial similarities with Aamir Khan, as some long shots suggest an Aamir Khan lookalike in the frame. He tries too hard to be vicious, but the performance comes across as a spoof. He has put in the efforts, but certainly requires better guidance and direction to extract what we term a respectable performance. Same is the case with Roaleey, who tries to get the emotions right, but more often than not falls flat. Her dialogue delivery, like Faissal, is on the weaker side. The rest of the cast barely have any scope of performance.

To sum up, Faactory makes for a tedious watch despite a constrained run time of 96 minutes. It will go unnoticed at the ticket window.

