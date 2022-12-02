Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Ep1 Review: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s series sticks to its core essence - LOVE
Planning to watch Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor's web series, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4? Read Pinkvilla's review before that.
Cast: Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor
Streaming On: Voot
Plot:
Manik Malhotra (Parth Samthaan) turns towards the mountains to nurse his broken heart after his relationship goes kaput with his sweetheart, Nandini Murthy (Niti Taylor). The only purpose behind his return is to salvage his father’s business, but as fate would want, his path coincides with Nandini, and what happens next forms the crux of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4. Will Manik and Nandini bury their bitter past and reconcile? Or go their separate ways?
What’s Hot?
The background score and music is extremely soothing. It takes you along with the lead pair’s emotions and story. Whenever they appear on screen their chemistry explodes their onscreen chemistry and will remind you of that one epic love story you’ve had in your life. Produced by BBC Studios India, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 gives your eyes a colourful visual of Goa’s beachy canvas. Usually, the pace of the series reduces with every new season. Trust Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan makers to break the norm. With each season, it takes the freshness notches higher.
What’s Not?
What comes as a pleasant surprise is that everything about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 is on point. From the directions, editing, and cinematography, it appeases the eye.
Performances
Parth Samthaan seeks refuge in nature’s lap to nurse his broken heart and aces the projection. The bandholz beard style enhances his character as a jilted lover. From an arrogant college brat to a person with bottled-up emotions, Parth picks it up well from where he left in the previous season. Niti Taylor, on the other hand, is all about subtlety and has grown phenomenally as an actor. She can make your hearts cry with her emotional scenes.
Final Verdict
It’s a feel-good series that mirrors the various languages of love.
