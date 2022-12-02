Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 Ep1 Review: Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor’s series sticks to its core essence - LOVE

Plot:

Manik Malhotra (Parth Samthaan) turns towards the mountains to nurse his broken heart after his relationship goes kaput with his sweetheart, Nandini Murthy (Niti Taylor). The only purpose behind his return is to salvage his father’s business, but as fate would want, his path coincides with Nandini, and what happens next forms the crux of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4. Will Manik and Nandini bury their bitter past and reconcile? Or go their separate ways?



What’s Hot?

The background score and music is extremely soothing. It takes you along with the lead pair’s emotions and story. Whenever they appear on screen their chemistry explodes their onscreen chemistry and will remind you of that one epic love story you’ve had in your life. Produced by BBC Studios India, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 gives your eyes a colourful visual of Goa’s beachy canvas. Usually, the pace of the series reduces with every new season. Trust Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan makers to break the norm. With each season, it takes the freshness notches higher.



What’s Not?

What comes as a pleasant surprise is that everything about Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 is on point. From the directions, editing, and cinematography, it appeases the eye.

