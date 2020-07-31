Lootcase Movie Review: A comedy-riot that’s worth the time

The new age comedy by debutant Rajesh Krishnan thrives on chaos with stellar performance by Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Duggal, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao

Movie: Lootcase

Lootcase Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Lootcase Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz , Rasika Dugal

Lootcase Movie Stars: 3/5

What would you do if you stumble upon INR 10 crore in hard cash stuffed outside a public toilet? The conundrum is what sets Nandan Kumar (Kunal Kemmu) to run away with a suitcase filled with black money only to realise that two gang-leaders, a sweet-talking but shrewd politician and a police officer will go to any length to recover it.

Lootcase is a new-age comedy riot which thrives on chaos. The drama revolves around an average guy, Nandan Kumar who is going through a difficult time to pull his family out of financial crunch. One day, by serendipity he finds a red suitcase filled with money. While Nandan is excited about his new found luck, everyone else is plotting to get their hands on the suitcase.

The red suitcase belongs to a politician Minister Patil who was getting it delivered to another politician and how his gang of goons go behind finding the bag. Nandan, for whom it’s a treasure he could only dream of, treats the red suitcase as his new virtual friend and calls him ‘Anand Petikar’.

Hereon, Lootcase throws a barrage of well-timed on-liners and situational comedy. Debutant director Rajesh Krishnan reminds you of the time Bollywood gave space and recognition to films such as Khosla ka Ghosla. Lootcase is inevitably a blissful comedy that the audience will prefer to relish sipping through during a time when dark comedy and violence driven films have made merry at the box office.

The casting deserves a special mention as each actor in the film (regardless of the screen time) leaves a mark. Thanks to a great choice of actors who are known for their body of work, each character has certain idiosyncrasies with which all actors have done justice.

Kunal Kemmu’s comic timing steals the show. The actor as usual manages to play the ‘aam admi’ in the most unconventional way. He is an actor Bollywood who must be utilised to the fullest and surely tops the list of underrated actors.

Rasika Duggal (Lata – wife of Nandan) is as natural as your next door neighbour, and seamlessly fits into the script and life of Nandan. She has small dreams of life yet her unwavering ethics refuse her to cross the line even if it will destroy an easy route and a better lifestyle.

Vijay Raaz plays Bala, a local goon with a fascination for wildlife and rules of the jungle. The actor has entertained the cine-goers with many remarkable performances in the past and has a knack of inducing humour with a straight face.

Gajraj Rao plays a politician who has his way of manipulating people into doing his work. Although, we wish he had a bit more screen time and space in the script. Ranvir Shorey as a tough cop is on the point, funny and ruthless.The dialogue writer deserves a mention too. They will strike you when you least expect, and they are funny and entertaining. It has all the elements for a caper comedy. Songs and music, however, don’t leave an impact and Pavitra Party could have been easily given a miss to bring down the length.

Regardless of these minor bumps, Lootcase is a film that is fun to watch for a lazy Sunday afternoon with family and friends (remember to maintain social distancing). It’s the type of film that gains attention more from word of mouth publicity than scores of glitz and money-driven launch events. Perhaps the digital launch will do more justice to the film than a theatre launch could have since the audience is now glued and open to experience low-budget, high-on-content films.

