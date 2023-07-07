Tarla Review: Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi create a delicious movie 'recipe' out of feel-good 'ingredients'

Name: Tarla

Director: Piyush Gupta

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi

Rating: 3/5

Plot:

Tarla (Huma Qureshi) is a woman who wants to achieve something great in life. Her family is however insistant on getting her married. Despite Tarla's husband Naleen (Sharib Hashmi) being ready to support her with her choices, familial duties result in her dreams and aspirations to take a back seat. Naleen's excessive liking for non-vegetarian food despite her being a pure vegetarian acts as a eureka moment. She begins preparing vegetarian delicacies that give the non-vegetarian food items a run for their money. After teaching the daughter of her neighbour to cook, she begins taking classes and from there, her journey to become a household name in the cooking world begins.

What works:

The simplicity of this film works wonders. It doesn't try to be extravagant or doesn't try to move mountains. At heart, it is the story of a woman, her aspirations and how important it is to support women who take charge. The chemistry between Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi is subtle yet beautiful. Do watch out for the last scene where Hashmi's character talks about how he was not the open-minded husband that he thought he was. How the career trajectory of both the leads has an impact on their relationship is depicted very beautifully.

What doesn't:

Tarla gets slightly slow in the middle portions. A few conflicts in the film are stretched unneccessarily. It also falls prey to convenient writing. The songs are quite routine. Apart from that, there isn't much that goes against the film.

Performances:

Huma Qureshi delivers a very ernest performance as Tarla Dalal. She does total justice to her role and immortalises Tarla Dalal for those who watch the film.

Sharib Hashmi as Naleen Dalal is excellent in his role. He plays the role of a supporting husband with great finesse. He is able to show his character's vulnerability very effectively. His confrontational scene in the climax is absolutely hard-hitting.

Other supporting characters in the film do their job well.

Final verdict:

Tarla is a beautiful film which will make you feel good. It is very inspiring. It gives out a strong message without trying to be too preachy. Overall, it is a film recommended to be watched with the entire family.

Where To Watch Tarla

You can watch Tarla on Zee 5, now.

