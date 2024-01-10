Top 10 Best feel-good films in Tamil: Kamal Haasan’s Anbe Sivam to Arjun Sarja's Rhythm
Movies have the innate capability of evoking a myriad of emotions in humans, from laughter, to tears, and more. Here are the top 10 feel-good films in Tamil cinema.
Movies have the powerful ability to evoke feelings in human beings and Tamil films are no different. The Tamil film industry, or Kollywood, is one of the biggest in the country, churning out around 200 films a year. It explores a wide range of genres, including action, thriller, comedy, and romance.
Without a doubt, these films are sure to bring joy to the audience and leave them craving for more. So, here are the top 10 Tamil feel-good movies listed in descending order of their release.
Top 10 Best feel-good films in Tamil
1. KD (2019)
- Writer-Director: Madhumitha
- Runtime: 1 hour 57 minutes
- IMDb rating: 8.4/10
- Cast: Mu Ramasamy, Naga Vishal, Yog Japee, Badava Gopi
- Genre: Comedy-drama
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix
KD, also referred to as KD (A) Karuppudurai, is a heartwarming movie from 2019. It revolves around the journey of an octogenarian who decides to escape from his home. Along the way, he meets a delightful eight-year-old child who inspires him to pursue his dreams and complete his bucket list. This film was highly praised upon its release and is guaranteed to leave you with a big smile on your face by the time it ends.
2. Kaaka Muttai (2014)
- Writer-Director: M Manikandan
- Runtime: 1 hour 49 minutes
- IMDb rating: 8.3/10
- Cast: J Vignesh, V Ramesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Babu Antony, Krishnamoorthy
- Genre: Comedy-drama
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Kaaka Muttai tells the story of two boys living in a slum in Chennai, who have one big dream - to taste a pizza. Their quest to earn money for this delicious treat and the challenges they encounter along the way are the heart of the movie. With its straightforward storyline and impressive execution, it has become a beloved film among fans. Upon its release, the film received both critical acclaim and commercial success, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of its audience.
3. Mozhi (2007)
- Writer-Director: Radha Mohan
- Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes
- IMDb rating: 8.1/10
- Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jyothika, Prakash Raj, Swarnamalya, Brahmanandam
- Genre: Musical-Romantic-comedy
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Mozhi, which literally translates to Speech, follows the tale of two friends and their love interests. The film also dealt with complex themes like insecurities in love, individuality and a lot more. The film received widespread acclaim at the time of release and is considered to be one of the best romantic films in Tamil.
4. Vasool Raja MBBS (2004)
- Director: Saran
- Written by: Crazy Mohan based on Rajkumar Hirani’s story
- Runtime: 2 hours 28 minutes
- IMDb rating: 7.9/10
- Cast: Kamal Haasan, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Sneha, Crazy Mohan, Jayasurya
- Genre: Comedy-drama
- Where to watch: SunNXT
Vasool Raja MBBS is the Tamil version of Rajkumar Hirani's first-ever movie, Munna Bhai MBBS. The story revolves around a carefree main character named Vasool Raja, who joins a medical college with the intention of seeking revenge for his father's disgrace. His life takes an unexpected twist as he encounters various situations during his time there. Additionally, he even discovers a romantic connection for himself. The film was highly praised and well-received when it hit the screens.
5. Boys (2003)
- Director: S Shankar
- Written by: Ramkumar Radjassekar
- Runtime: 2 hours 57 minutes
- IMDb rating: 7.2//10
- Cast: Siddharth, Genelia Deshmukh, Vivek, Bharath, S Thaman, Ilavarasu
- Genre: Coming of age musical
- Where to watch: Zee5
Boys is one of the most prominent works of Shankar. The film focuses on a group of college boys, and how their lives take a turn when one of them falls in love with each other. Till date the film enjoys an avid fan-following, especially for the impeccable music album, composed by AR Rahman.
6. Anbe Sivam (2003)
- Director: Sundar C
- Written by: Kamal Haasan
- Runtime: 2 hours 40 minutes
- IMDb rating: 8.6/10
- Cast: Kamal Haasan, R. Madhavan, Nassar, Seema, Ilavarasu, Kiran Rathod
- Genre: Drama
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Anbe Sivam literally translates to Love is God. The film follows a narrative structure where an older Kamal Haasan tells a younger Madhavan about his life’s journey without giving much away. The film also deals with major political themes like communism, socialism and capitalism. Anbe Sivam was widely appreciated at the time of release, and enjoys a cult fan following even today.
7. Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)
- Writer-Director: Mani Ratnam
- Runtime: 2 hours 17 minutes
- IMDb rating: 8.4/10
- Cast: R. Madhavan, Simran, Nandita Das, Prakash Raj, Pasupathy
- Genre: Musical-war
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Kannathil Muthamittal marked the second collaboration between Mani Ratnam and R. Madhavan after Alaypaayuthey. The film showed a much more mature performance of the actor, as compared to its predecessor. The movie tells the tale of the journey of a girl, along with her adopted parents to a war-laden Sri Lanka to find her biological mother. The film received high praise at the time of release, and enjoys a cult following even today.
8. Rhythm (2000)
- Writer-Director: Vasanth
- Runtime: 2 hours 23 minutes
- IMDb rating: 7.7//10
- Cast: Arjun Sarja, Meena, Jyothika, Ramesh Aravind, Nagesh
- Genre: Musical-drama
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Rhythm practically deals with the “rhythm of life”. It tells the tale of a widow and a widower, who get to know each other. They fight several external as well as internal conflicts, before they get to be together. The film was highly praised at the time of release, for performances, music by AR Rahman and the cinematography by PS Vinod.
9. Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000)
- Writer-Director: Rajiv Menon
- Runtime: 2 hours 38 minutes
- IMDb rating: 7.6/10
- Cast: Mammootty, Ajith Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Tabu, Abbas, Srividya,
- Genre: Romantic-musical
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Kandukondain Kandukondain is adapted from Jane Austen’s novel Sense and Sensibility. The film revolves around two love stories, and how they get entangled due to fate. At the time of release, the film garnered praise from fans and critics alike, especially for the performances as well as the music by AR Rahman.
10. Poove Unakkaga (1996)
- Writer-Director: Vikraman
- Runtime: 2 hours 24 minutes
- IMDb rating: 8.6/10
- Cast: Vijay, Sangeetha, Anju Aravind, Charle, MN Nambiar, Nagesh
- Genre: Romantic-comedy
- Where to watch: YouTube
Poove Unakkaga is practically the first blockbuster film in Vijay’s career. The film focuses on Vijay trying to reunite two families who were fighting in the name of religion. Vijay happens to have his own backstory as well. How he reunites the families, and the obstacles he faces on the way forms the crux of the story.
