5 new South movies releasing this week on OTT and theaters: Vishwak Sen's Laila to Unni Mukundan’s Marco

Valentine’s week has always been a very exciting time for Indian films, with many movies releasing in this span, to grab the moviegoer's attention. While the weekend has already seen a few notable releases in the form of Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi and Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, there’s more to come from South cinema this week.

Without wasting further time, let’s get right into the 5 upcoming South films that you should look out for on your big and small screens.

5 Upcoming South Indian releases this week

Kadhalikka Neramillai

Release Date: February 11th

Cast: Ravi Mohan, Nithya Menen

Where to watch: Netflix

Kadhalikka Neramillai is a Tamil-language romantic drama starring Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The film follows the story of Siddharth and Shreya, as they navigate the hurdles of modern-day relationships.

2. Marco

Release Date: February 14th

Cast: Unni Mukundan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja

Where to watch: Sony Liv

Marco is a Malayalam action drama starring Unni Mukundan in the titular lead role of the ferocious and violent ‘Marco’. Haneef Adani has directed the film with the background score being composed by KGF music director Ravi Basrur. If you’re looking for a violent action drama this weekend, look no further than Marco.

3. Laila

Release Date: February 14th

Cast: Vishwak Sen, Akanksha Sharma, Vennela Kishore

Where to watch: Theatre

Laila is an upcoming Telugu language romantic drama starring Vishwak Sen and Akanksha Sharma in the lead roles and has been written by Vasudev and directed by Ram Narayan for the big screens. According to IMDb, the film’s plot is as follows, ‘Sonu Model, a renowned beautician from the old city is forced to disguise as Laila, leading to a series of comedic, romantic, and action-packed events.

4. Painkili

Release Date: February 14th

Cast: Anaswara Rajan, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Sajin Gopu

Where to watch: Theatre

Painkili is an upcoming Malayalam language film starring an ensemble cast consisting of Aavesham fame Sajin Gopu, Anaswara Rajan, and Lijo Jose Pellissery to just name a few. The film promises to be an entertaining story about Suku, who fakes being insane to escape the law and in the process, ends up falling in love. Painkili hits the big screens on February 14th.

5. Bromance

Release Date: February 14th

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Arjun Ashokan, Mahima Nambiar

Where to watch: Theatre

Bromance is an upcoming Malayalam movie starring Mathew Thomas, Arjun Ashokan, and others in significant roles. The film has been directed by Arun D Jose and promises to be a hilarious tale involving themes of brotherhood, romance, and laughter.

Which movie are you planning to watch? Let us know in the comment section below.